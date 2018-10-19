The ‘super’ dry shampoos that are changing the game

Dry shampoo - it’s many a woman’s secret weapon for helping disguise the evidence of an overdue hair wash. And, while it’s best known for its abilities to mop up greasy roots and add texture and volume, a bevy of brands are giving the beauty staple some noteworthy upgrades to give it even wider multitasking prowess.

We’re talking de-frizzing, root coverage and more plus, a greater choice of textures to choose from too such as, wait for it, mousses.

I was personally a little cynical at first, I’d find it hard to trade in my go-to (the original Batiste) for a souped-up version. However, when I heard that even they were releasing a new four-piece range of dry shampoo upgrades, I was intrigued to find out more. The key differences to their predecessors? A softer and more seamless finish and the use of additional ingredients to help with everything from humidity-induced frizz (through the addition of coconut) to hydration (avocado) and even, over-processing (keratin).

They aim to better cater to the needs of a wider variety of hair types. “Curly, dark, dry or frizzy hair can now focus and target hair issues while refreshing their style,” Val Benavides, VIP Fashion Session Stylist tells me. “The range is all about giving control back to you when it comes to your hair. And, as they all have added benefits, they act as styling aids too, not just rescue saviours for oily roots.”

Sounds like they’re about to become that much more useful and, while a dry shampoo isn’t a replacement for regular hair washes, these new additions appear to provide a healthier way to see you through that greasy in-between stage when in-shower time is short. Which ones are changing the game? Here are the front-runners.

Dry shampoo mousses

Seems like a bit of an oxymoron, doesn’t it. However, despite its mousse texture, its airy feel provides a weightless refresh for post-gym hair. I particularly rate Sachajuan’s , £25, due to its ability to absorb excess oil and its traceless finish - simply pop a small dollop into your hand, massage in and re-style.