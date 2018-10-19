The ‘super’ dry shampoos that are changing the game

Dry shampoo - it’s many a woman’s secret weapon for helping disguise the evidence of an overdue hair wash. And, while it’s best known for its abilities to mop up greasy roots and add texture and volume, a bevy of brands are giving the beauty staple some noteworthy upgrades to give it even wider multitasking prowess.
We’re talking de-frizzing, root coverage and more plus, a greater choice of textures to choose from too such as, wait for it, mousses.
I was personally a little cynical at first, I’d find it hard to trade in my go-to (the original Batiste) for a souped-up version. However, when I heard that even they were releasing a new four-piece range of dry shampoo upgrades, I was intrigued to find out more. The key differences to their predecessors? A softer and more seamless finish and the use of additional ingredients to help with everything from humidity-induced frizz (through the addition of coconut) to hydration (avocado) and even, over-processing (keratin).
They aim to better cater to the needs of a wider variety of hair types. “Curly, dark, dry or frizzy hair can now focus and target hair issues while refreshing their style,” Val Benavides, VIP Fashion Session Stylist tells me. “The range is all about giving control back to you when it comes to your hair. And, as they all have added benefits, they act as styling aids too, not just rescue saviours for oily roots.”
Sounds like they’re about to become that much more useful and, while a dry shampoo isn’t a replacement for regular hair washes, these new additions appear to provide a healthier way to see you through that greasy in-between stage when in-shower time is short. Which ones are changing the game? Here are the front-runners.
Dry shampoo mousses
Seems like a bit of an oxymoron, doesn’t it. However, despite its mousse texture, its airy feel provides a weightless refresh for post-gym hair. I particularly rate Sachajuan’s , £25, due to its ability to absorb excess oil and its traceless finish - simply pop a small dollop into your hand, massage in and re-style.
Ones that cover roots
Not only will these have your back in-between hair washes, but also in-between colour appointments too. It’s worth bearing in mind though that shade range is still a bit of an issue, especially for redheads and those with black hair. Hopefully, this will improve though as the category picks up pace.
My current go-to is Josh Wood Tinted Dry Shampoo , £10, which comes in three shades and offers a dense level of coverage - just spray onto roots and make sure to leave to dry for a couple of minutes to avoid stained fingers.
Another good budget buy is Batiste’s Hint of Colour range , £3.99, which is especially effective on greasier days and comes in three shades too.
Ones that de-frizz
These are usually characterised by their inclusion of hydrating extras. I know, it sounds counterintuitive, why would you want your dry shampoo to be moisturising? Hear me out though, unless your roots are super oily, they won’t weigh them down provided they’re sprayed at arm’s length and brushed out.
They work best for those who have a greasy scalp but dry ends (like yours truly). If you’re like me, try Batiste’s De-Frizz Dry Shampoo (which contains coconut), £4.25, to refresh roots and reduce humidity-induced frizz.
“My top tip is to spray it directly onto a soft bristle brush and sweep through any areas that need a quick rescue, like a fringe, your hairline or around the crown to give a little Bardot-inspired volume,” says Val. "For curly hair that you don’t want to brush, a quick shot of cool hair from your hairdryer is a backstage hack of mine."
Ones that care for your scalp
Yes, there is such a thing. While some traditional dry shampoos can end up drying up the scalp (which can also be due to overuse), new ‘healthier’ options can actually do the opposite. One such example is Rahua’s Volumising Dry Shampoo , £30, a go-to of Craig Taylor’s, Creative Director at Hari’s salon .
“It's made from natural, organic plant-based ingredients and minerals so you know there are no nasties packed in it,” he tells me. “The ingredients (organic cassava and mineral clay) work together to absorb oils, sweat and dirt that accumulate on the hair and scalp throughout the day, while star anise [a natural antiseptic] and Madagascan vanilla bean work to add volume, freshen and cleanse.”
What’s more, it comes in an eco-friendly aerosol-free bottle too, which you twist open and then simultaneously shake and squeeze to distribute product onto the hair. It can be a little fiddly, so have a couple of practice runs first. It’s also useful regardless if you’ve skipped ‘hair wash night’ or not. “If you’re using dry shampoo on dirty hair to revive it and soak up oil, then you need to brush the product through to remove excess product,” advises Craig. “If you're using it for volume and texture [on clean hair], leave it to work it's magic, especially when doing updos.”
