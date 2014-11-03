The top 10 products to fix winter hair woes
With the winter weather well under way it doesn’t take long for the ice cold winds and scorching heaters to leave our barnetts looking a little bit beaten and bruised. However, shiny, manageable and healthy hair can certainly be yours with the right treatment - here’s our edit of the top ten products who are up to task of protecting our hair before the party season begins.
Aesop Nurturing Shampoo
Combining a chic chemistry-lab appearance with a nourishing and high-performing product, never has a morning rinse and repeat been so stylish and wholesome.
This super creamy shampoo is the perfect sudsy antidote for managing wild and wintry hair. Formulated with a careful range of botanicals including fennel and borage seeds, hair is left sleek, shiny and softened, while the scalp kept calm and immaculately cleansed. Not to mention it’s beautifully minty fragrance is the perfect zingy wakeup call for those dark and dreary mornings.
Aesop Nurturing Shampoo, £19, buy online
Sisley Extract For Hair and Scalp
Any beauty junkie worth her salt will tell you that a healthy scalp equals a healthy head of hair, which is why this Sisley product is an absolute must for when winter weather starts to take its toll.
Containing a combination of plant-based extracts (nasturtium, stinging nettle) and essential oils (thyme, sage), this formula works to restore hair's volume and strength by fortifying and enhancing the health of the scalp. Simply massage a few drops onto a dry head as part of a ten day treatment and watch as your hair becomes stronger, more radiant and perhaps even a little bit longer...
Sisley Extract For Hair and Scalp, £87.50, buy online
Rahua Omega 9 Hair Mask
If dry ends, brittle locks and frizzy hair woes sound like an all too familiar cold weather conundrum, this restorative hair mask from Rahua could be the start of a new chapter.
Created to treat both scalp and coloured hair in particular, this conditioning hair mask works to inject roots with a little life and some much-needed vitality. Unlike other oils that work by coating the individual hair strands, ungurahua oil - rich in omega 9, consists of tiny molecules that penetrate into the core of each strand to heal and fortify, infusing thirsty hair with moisture.
Rahua Omega 9 Hair Mask, £47, buy online
Windle and Moodie Invisible Day and Night Cream
Like a face moisturiser for hair, this day and night cream will be the product you can no longer live without. In fact, it’s the brands expert combination of skincare like blends and style focused solutions that have already bagged them a supermodel clientele, including Lily Aldridge and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.
Whipped-up and featherlight this cream will bring any winter-worn hair back from the brink. As well as a UV filter, it also contains manoi oil and sugar beat extract that help to smooth over hair strands and promote a lustrous sheen without weighing them down.
Windle and Moodie Invisible Day and Night Cream, £18.50, buy online
Aveda Be Curly Curl Enhancer
If you’re lucky enough to be naturally blessed with cherub-esque curls, but suffer the unruly effects of frosty-weather frizz, then this wave enhancing product from Aveda is set to be your new winter saviour.
Containing a special wheat protein blend, this cream works by expanding when hair is wet and retracting when it’s dry to lock in and intensify healthy, hearty curls. An added dose of organic aloe also helps to tame frizz and superboost shine.
Aveda Be Curly Curl Enhancer, £19.50, buy online
Kiehl’s Deeply Restorative Smoothing Hair Oil Concentrate
If there’s one thing the Glossy Posse have come to love over the winter period, it’s the power and beauty of a fabulous hair oil, and this one from Kiehl’s is of no exception.
All year round our barnetts are prone to excessive heat styling and environmental factors that drain the vitality and moisture from our hair, leaving it looking rather dull and frazzled - which is where this light-weight oil treatment comes in. Enriched with fairly-traded argan kernel oil and sesame seed oil, the formula helps to nourish and protect while also injecting a gorgeous, healthy gloss for sensational hair whatever the season.
Kiehl’s Deeply Restorative Smoothing Hair Oil Concentrate, £18.50, buy online
Philip Kingsley Daily Damage Defense Conditioning Spray
Here in the GTG office, we’ve always been big fans of the Philip Kingsley’s cult hair hero - the Elasticiser. So when we heard he’d released an ‘everyday spray version’, we almost lost our minds.
A leave-in protective conditioning spray, this product works to add elasticity and provide defence from daily heat styling, breakage and environmental effects. After just a few days use hair is left sleeker, shinier and 100% more manageable. Oh, and we forgot to mention that it smells like an absolute dream too.
Philip Kingsley Daily Damage Defense Conditioning Spray, £22, buy online
Mermaid Hair Shine Spray
While we might be a little obsessed with the name, this spray is also a great antidote for dull, lacklustre hair that’s in need of a pretty, perky, pick-me-up.
Created using 100% natural ingredients, this spray works to enhance shine, softness and elasticity, while also helping to tame frizzy flyaways. Infused with the sensuous smell of orange blossoms & coconuts this gentle formula is a sure fire way to keep your hair looking happy and healthy, while also keeping alive the scent of summer, no matter how dark and dreary it may be outside.
Mermaid Hair Shine Spray, £19, buy online
Aesop Rose Hair and Scalp Moisturising Masque
Whenever our hair is feeling a little down and out we love a moisturising mask for a fast and luxurious means of restoring some much needed bounce and vitality back into our do’s.
In particular, this deeply hydrating Aesop tonic is perfect for those with slightly more tortured tresses. Parched, brittle styles are instantly transformed into lustrous locks, whilst dry, thirsty scalps are given a nourishing drench. Created with a rich, silky texture and fragranced with a woody, floral scent, it’s the perfect product for a night of pre-winter pampering.
Aesop Rose Hair and Scalp Moisturising Masque, £23, buy online
Bumble and Bumble Hair Powder
For when it’s just too darn cold to make the trip out to your colourist this Bumble and Bumble Hair Powder is the perfect product to tide over visible roots and keep you looking tip top for just a tad longer - plus, who doesn’t love a sneaky beauty shortcut?
Available in a variety of hair shades this powder works as a marvellous multi-purpose spray to both enhance and cleanse hair between washes, as well as blending in and covering up roots in between your regular salon touch-ups. If that wasn’t enough, it can also be used to add extra grip and texture just in case you were looking to sample some seasonal up-dos.
Bumble and Bumble Hair Powder, £28, buy online
