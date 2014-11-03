The top 10 products to fix winter hair woes

2 / 11

Aesop Nurturing Shampoo

Combining a chic chemistry-lab appearance with a nourishing and high-performing product, never has a morning rinse and repeat been so stylish and wholesome.

This super creamy shampoo is the perfect sudsy antidote for managing wild and wintry hair. Formulated with a careful range of botanicals including fennel and borage seeds, hair is left sleek, shiny and softened, while the scalp kept calm and immaculately cleansed. Not to mention it’s beautifully minty fragrance is the perfect zingy wakeup call for those dark and dreary mornings.

Aesop Nurturing Shampoo, £19, buy online