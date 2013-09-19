The top ten beauty trends for autumn/winter 2013

We’re sad to say goodbye to the unusually warm summer but as well as reaching for that extra woolly hat to see you through the next few months, we recommend grabbing for your make-up bag in order to try out one of this season’s bevy of new beauty trends to make the transition all the more bearable. In stark contrast to the overcast skies and heavy downpours outside, the AW13 runways were awash with vibrancy, colour and bounce thanks to hair’s new gravity-defying heights and some serious nighttime sparkle seen lighting up the catwalks. Which look will you be sporting? We asked the beauty experts how to master some of our favourite catwalk trends and have included our picks of the best beauty buys around too. Whether it’s grunge, glamour, glitter or graphics, here are our top ten trends for making this autumn the glossiest one yet… SWEET LIKE CHOCOLATE

As seen at Tom Ford, Louis Vuitton and BCBG Max Azria Pro tips At Tom Ford AW13, Charlotte Tilbury’s inspiration for the chocolate smokey eye that she created was drawn from Carine Roitfeld, where the eyebrows were the main focus of the look. Tom Ford Brow Sculptor , £34 was used to create a straight and boyish shape and the contour shade in the Tom Ford Shade & Illuminate palette , £55 was applied to the lids and underneath the eye for extra definition. The Tom Ford Eye Defining Pencil in Espresso or Onyx, £26 was then used all around the eyes, and mascara , £34 was applied to both the top and bottom lashes. GTG Recommends

We’re fans of the creamy textured Smashbox Waterproof Shadow Liner in Luminous Fig , £17 which blends like a dream courtesy of its zero-drag formulation and easy-to-use smudger. For the subtlest hint of shimmer, try Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour in Cocoa which also boasts a super lux, silky smooth formulation, £20.50. We also recommend L’Oréal Paris Colour Riche Quad in Marron Glacé , £7.99 which also includes a handy step-by-step to cover all bases from highlighting to sultry definition. IN FULL WING

As seen at Anna Sui, Moschino Cheap & Chic and Aminaka Wilmont Pro Tips If like me, your go-to beauty trick is a trusty flick of liquid liner, then you will LOVE this trend. Graphic wings were in full swing at a range of shows and we particularly loved the chic mod look created by Pat McGrath at Anna Sui. According to Pat, “Anna said that she’d love the face to be a little monochromatic and so we went with a very strong black eye wing with dots underneath, top and bottom lashes, white eyeliner inside, a little bit of blush and a healthy nude mouth.” GTG Recommends

As seen at Pucci and Marc Jacobs Pro tips The power fringe is back with a vengeance but before you jump on this bang-wagon, exercise caution warns hair stylist George Northwood , “If you’re worried that you have hard features, a fringe could draw attention to them.” If you’re contemplating going for the chop he advises, “Opt for a fringe that skims the brow, reaching the bridge of your nose and that’s rounded for a softer effect. Ask for it to be blended at the sides too to avoid a ‘schoolgirl’ looking fringe that’s disconnected to the rest of your hair. This particular style grows out really well too.” Regarding maintenance, “Blow-dry it forwards using a small rounded brush and curl under. As fringes tend to get greasy quickly, try using Redken Powder Refresh , £15.15 in between washes.” GTG Recommends

As seen at Antonio Berardi, Cushnie Et Ochs and Emporio Armani Pro tips A classic red lip never goes out of style, but this season’s pout was given a sassy twist by layering an assortment of reds, pinks and corals to give a multi-tonal, layered effect that was part Grace Kelly part Gaga. According to Revlon Global Artistic Director Gucci Westman backstage at Antonio Berardi, “The focus of the look was the bright crimson lip with the rest of the features being very non-intentional and simplistic.” Gucci used Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick in Kiss Me Coral , £7.49, Super Lustrous Matte Lipstick in Really Red , £7.49, ColorStay Lipliner in Red , £6.29 and a coat of Super Lustrous Lipgloss in Shine City , £6.99 to finish. GTG Recommends

Giorgio Armani’s new range of Rouge Ecstasy CC lipsticks (the first of its kind) provides the best of both worlds by way of colour pay off and moisturisation. We particularly like shade 400 , £25 which is ideal for any skin colour. Stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick in Tesoro , £15 also provides some after hours’ high-impact drama and has a lovely creamy-matte texture that feels great on lips too. SHINE BRIGHT LIKE A DIAMOND

As seen at Chanel, Thakoon and House of Holland. Pro tips At Chanel, Peter Philips’ vision was to create, “A beautiful natural look that focused on just one element of make-up so as to really make it stand out. So it’s all about the eyes.” He added, “On the eyelids I used Les 4 Ombres in Prélude , £38 and added a sweeping line along the lower lid with Le Crayon Yeux in Noir , £17 and Le Crayon Khol in Clair , £17. Then I applied Le Volume De Chanel Mascara in Black, £24 onto the upper lashes.” For the added sparkle captured in the models’ eyes, Peter applied over-sized platinum sequins just above the upper lashes to act as an eyeliner. GTG Recommends

If you’re not feeling brave enough to don sequins just yet, we suggest applying MAC Pigment in Full Force Violet , £17 to lids and then patting on MAC Pressed Pigment in Black Grape , £17 over the top for Thakoon-worthy wow factor. Also try Chanel’s Illusion D’Ombre in Abstraction , £24 for a pop of pink to provide an elegantly understated take on the look. GOTHIC GLAMOUR

As seen at Roksanda Ilincic, Jean-Pierre Braganza and Osman Pro tips At Roksanda Ilincic, Lucia Pica created a look that she described as ‘haunting, dreamy, and ethereal’. She buffed MAC Pro Mid-Tone Nude Lipmix, £14, (available at MAC Pro Stores) around eyes using the 217 Blending Brush , £18 and applied Coffee Eye Pencil , £14 with definition through the socket and along the lower lashline to contour. The 266 Small Angle Brush , £16.50 was then used with powder eyeshadow to draw strokes of hair through the brow, for a fuller, but natural look. GTG Recommends

For the luxe grunge look created by Lisa Eldridge at Osman, apply Eyeko Liquid Metal Eyeliner in Rose Gold, £21 to the lower lashline to instantly wake up tired eyes. For something a little darker and more mysterious, opt for the green hues of Bobbi Brown Metallic Eye Shadow in Forest, £17 instead. MORE GLOSS: Tried and tested lip and cheek tints A NEW WAVE

As seen at H&M, Rodarte and Diane Von Furstenberg Pro tips The rain might be starting to fall, but there’s no reason for why your hair should fall flat too. Judging from the AW13 runways, it’s time to give hair a break from the straightening irons and get ready to embrace the trend for full, lustrous hair instead. According to hair stylist Adam Reed , “This is about embracing natural movement using products to enhance the shine. As the hair is drying it needs to be manoeuvred to give movement and body.” He adds, “This is a great look that suits people with great natural texture. It appeals to people that love the look of fresh clean hair. The key to this is don’t try to go for one texture. Mix up waves with straighter, looser softer ends. Use a large wand such as the Babyliss Pro Conical Wand , £25 to create texture and do not use too much product. Eau My Goodness Shine & Fragrance Spray , £22 is a great tool to achieve this look.” GTG Recommends

As seen at Mark Fast and Vivienne Westwood Red Label Pro tips Two-tone talons were given a gothic twist at Mark Fast courtesy of Revlon UK Nail Ambassador, Jenny Longworth. “I created a supernatural, vampish nail to play on the Mark Fast A/W13 collection,” said Jenny. “I elongated the nail by painting on to acrylic nails using Revlon Grey Suede Nail Enamel , £6.49 as a base, bleeding in Revlon Smouldering Nail Enamel , £6.49 at the tip of the nail. This created a mounting effect on the nail. I took a new play on the nail shape creating a squaletto style shape giving the nail a square flat top – this shape is one to look out for this season!” GTG Recommends

For a space-age twist, we like applying Boutique Nail Polish in Over The Moon, £5 (available from Sainsbury’s stores nationwide) to tips and Max Factor Glossfinity Nail Polish in Desert Sand , £5.99 to create the perfect blank canvas. PUMPED-UP PONIES

As seen at DSquared and David Koma Pro tips Model manes were fixed with a forties flair at DSquared’s show at Milan Fashion Week thanks to hair stylist, Sam McKnight. Hair was given some deep conditioning using Pantene’s Pro-V Deep Moisturising Souffle , £4.49, swooped up into a sleek ponytail, and tied just in the middle of the head with the base of the pony wrapped with a single piece of hair, for a chic alternative to a hairband. A spritz of Pantene Extra Strong Hairspray , £3.69 was then used to hold the style in place to provide the perfect foundation for one of the collection’s head pieces to be placed on top. GTG Recommends

L’Oréal Paris TXT Volume Supersizing Spray , £3.79 was spotted backstage at many a London Fashion Week show this month – it’s gorgeous-smelling and can be counted on for providing some volume-inducing va-va-voom in an instant. We also suggest trying Sebastian Professional Shine Shaker , £14.63 to polish ends without weighing them down. THE FIRESIDE FLUSH

As seen at Sass & Bide, DAKS and Felder Felder Pro tips According to Charlotte Tilbury backstage at Sass & Bide, “The girl is sporty, cool and effortless. The look is a healthy, fresh glow with a quirky edge.” She used Studio Finish Concealer , £15 applied only as needed over moisturised and primed skin, to reduce redness and brighten under eyes. She then applied MAC Pro Pure Sculpture, Richly Honed, and Copper Beach Sculpting Creams (currently discontinued, but try MAC Cream Colours Bases , £15 or Mineralize Skinfinish Natural , £22 instead) under and along cheekbones to contour. Red Statement and Rich New Mood from Fall 13 Forecast/Lips , £35 were then mixed together and blended over the apples of cheeks for a healthy glow. GTG Recommends