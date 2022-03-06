The ultimate edit of Black Friday beauty deals

Black Friday, definition : “the Friday after Thanksgiving, when shops reduce the price of goods in order to attract customers who want to start their Christmas shopping”. Thanksgiving may not have caught on here yet (although the popularity of gratitude journals indicates that it might), but Black Friday is officially A Huge Thing. This year the hair and beauty deals are better than ever, with some brands even launching bespoke Black Friday palettes, sets and shades to celebrate/ capitalise on one of the biggest shopping days of the year. Happily, Black Friday runs seamlessly into Cyber Weekend, which comes to a close on Monday night. In essence, this means a long weekend of online shopping deals without having to sharpen your elbows and enter the beauty hall scrum/ pitch a tent outside your local department store. Bag the following bargains from the comfort of your duvet or schneakily at work, but remember that speed is still of the essence. There are still people tussling with you over gadgets and gizmos, you just can’t see them. Be on your marks for this lot… Oskia

A bio-active, nutritional skincare brand that you may not have heard of, but if you’re looking to embark on a little beauty discovery this Black Friday, make Oskia’s website your port of call. All full price products will be subject to a 20% discount, with 100% of profits from Black Friday sales donated to the Evelina Children’s Hospital, where Oskia founder Georgie’s newborn son was recently treated. The sale will begin at 6pm this evening through to 23:59 on Friday 27th November, and if you need any tip-offs as to particularly top-notch starter products, the Renaissance Cleansing Gel and Restoration Oil are particular team favourites. Brands take note; this is how Black Friday should really roll. ELEMIS

ELEMIS are another British brand pulling out all of the stops for ultimate customer satisfaction this year. New Limited Collection sets will be released every day until Cyber Monday, at a whopping 40% product discount, while there will be 20% off products in-store at The House of ELEMIS, excluding seasonal collections. While you’re there, book a treatment: quote BlackFriday2016 to receive 20% off 60 minute treatments Monday-Friday, booked before March 2017, or call 020 7499 4995 if you can’t make it to ELEMIS’ flagship. Sheer bliss whoever you’re buying for. Feelunique

Black Friday flash sales a go go- today there are 10% brand discounts on Clinique, Benefit and Yves Saint Laurent, with up to 30% off the likes of Kérastase and Redken and 50% off TIGI. We’re particularly chasing the skincare deals- at the time of writing there was a healthy 25% discount on most things Bioderma and cult products such as Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream were also on offer for 25% off. There’s some beauty gold to be had here. Look Fantastic

Another vast online beauty bazaar, the Look Fantastic offering for Black Friday 2016 is particularly slick. With household and niche brands ‘under the spotlight’ (visit the website for the literal and artistic interpretation of this), use the code LFBlack for extensive 20% discounts, with higher discounts sprinkled liberally across the site and a particularly captivating exclusive NARS and God Created The Woman Eyeshadow Palette down to £35 but worth £69. We predict that this one will fly, but you could while away hours filling your basket here. Supermarket sweep is the approach for big hitters such as Nars... ghd

In need of a new hairdryer, tong or super styler? ghd is treating you to £20 off selected bestselling hair tools until Monday. From soft curlers to classic wavers and hairdryers that are beloved backstage favourites, if you’ve got a discerning hairdresser to buy for, don’t miss this. Deciem

The soon-to-be cult ‘abnormal beauty company’ has been busy curating nifty beauty sets across its profile of edgy, effective brands, with 60% off product value. The collections will go live at midnight on Friday, and include a Niod set for £60, regular price £153, a Hylamide edit at £30, regular price £110 and a bumper Deciem offering taking in everything from hair volume elixir to hand cream at £100, valued at £225 normally. Charlotte Tilbury

Exact details are elusive but the mega makeup artist range promises 50% off a selection of makeup and skincare, and of course Charlotte has bought her own spin on the shopping phenomenon, renaming it along the lines of ‘magic makeup weekend’. Suits us down to the ground. Look for the 'magic offer' icon at charlottetilbury.co.uk . MAC

MAC is another in demand cosmetics brand that does things differently- each year the company releases a tailored Black Friday set and colourway, and this year is Black Plum Friday (there’s normally a play on black and gothic hues). Hold out for a deep purple Vamplify Lip Gloss and matching Pro Longwear Lip Pencil, available as a kit on Black Friday until stocks last. Bareminerals

If you’re a Bare babe (not in that way), enjoy 15% off everything online with the code DAY1, plus 50% off Prime Time Original Foundation Primer, down to £11 from £22. If you’re hankering for a primer in particular, get on it. Boots

Brushing up your health and beauty act is especially appealing if you head for Boots - a Real Techniques Mega Set of makeup brushes, including a soft and precise lineup of face, eye and general blending brushes will cost you £40 as opposed to the usual £100 (saving of 60% there for the statisticians among you. Also on the brush front, the exclusive to Boots Oral-B GENIUS 9000 in Rose Gold has been reduced from £280 to £109.99, which is a steal considering its motion sensor and video recognition technology, which identifies areas of your mouth that you might be missing when you clean, plus the fact that it comes with a nifty self-charging travel case that also charges your phone. Genius indeed, and the blingy colourway goes some way to upping the glamour stakes of the humble toothbrush. Also to note in the case of Boots is the limited edition No7 Glamorous Nudes Eye Palette, housed in black glitter casing and created to mark Black Friday. It goes on sale online today at £10 and contains eight shadows to achieve a myriad of looks while also taking care of your highlighting/ strobing desires. Pixi Set at M&S Beauty

Onto the individual picks, the ‘Gift of The Glow’ set will ‘go live’ for one day only on Black Friday for £30. If you’re a Pixi Glow girl, go, go, go. It’s worth £77 and will polish away dullness until the new year and beyond. Urban Decay