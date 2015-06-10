The ultimate festival beauty survival guide

While nobody can deny that a fun-filled festival weekend is one of life’s greatest activities, the culmination of three days of camping, drinking and dancing are not conducive to a great beauty look. However, with the right planning, preparation and thought-out packing there are a number of tips and tricks that can help to both lighten your load and keep you feeling fresher for longer. So, whether you’re hanging out at sun-soaked Coachella or chilling in a tiki hut at Glastonbury, here’s our ultimate cheat sheet of the beauty hacks to keep you looking and feeling fabulous come any festival. DON’T heat style your hair before you come Unless you’ve got ultra steadfast hair that can remain intact throughout sun, sweat and swaths of scrambling crowds, there’s really no point spending hours straightening or curling your hair to perfection the day before - it simply won’t last.

Instead, opt for a low maintenance look such as dishevelled, wavy hair that can be achieved and sustained with just a few spritzes of salt spray. For beachy, matte perfection try John Frieda Beach Blonde Sea Waves Sea Salt Spray , £6.99, which not only improves texture the longer it’s in, but the coconut fragrance also works to mask the problems of 3 day hair scents. DO wear metallic tattoos Lying somewhere between beautiful boho jewellery and a quirky bit of body ink, metallic tattoos were practically made for the festival season. Favoured by celebrities and fashionistas alike, add a touch of cool glamour to any look with LA based brand Kitsch , who have Californian-chic down to an absolute tee. Opt between delicate ankle chains and moon-shaped midi-rings or buildable bracelets and makeshift earrings. DON’T take it too seriously

Festivals are one of the rare opportunities where you can throw caution to the wind and revisit your 13 year old beauty staples of glitter, bright, bold colours and stick on jewellery - so take advantage of it.

Take your eyes to sparkly new heights with Topshop’s Glitter Pots , £5, or opt for a swipe of their cosmic coloured Glow Domes , £9, which will add an otherworldly iridescent glow to collarbones, cheeks, eyes and décolletage. For a more exotic edge a Metallic Swirl Bindi , £7.50, gives the ultimate glamorous gypsy girl vibe. DO wear waterproof makeup

Whether it’s the tears of joy at seeing your favourite band or the rancid humidity of a three day old tent, the odds are definitely against your makeup staying prim and in place over the course of a long weekend.

So, don’t go into make-up meltdown and invest in some steadfast beauty. For dramatic everlasting eyes there’s no better combination than Rimmel Exaggerate Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner , £5.29 and Lancome Hypnose Drama Waterproof Mascara , £22.50, while a spritz of Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Setting Spray , £21, will help to keep your complexion complete until the very end. DON’T pack everything but the kitchen sink

In a weekend filled with booze, bands and most likely bad weather, the last thing you want to be doing is carting around your entire beauty arsenal. Instead opt for multi-purpose products that cut down on both time and space such as Topshop’s Lip and Cheek Smudge , £8.50, whose soft creamy formula can be blended to create a soft stain on lips and a fresh, sunlit glow on cheeks. Similarly keep brows on form with the Soap and Glory Archery Brow Tint and Pencil , £10, which features a felt-tip tint to add fullness and a waxy pencil to help sketch the perfect shape. DO braid up your barnet What better way to keep your hair tied up and tangle free than in an understated, boho braid. Take the stress out of a DIY job and enlist some hair help from the master stylists at the Hershesons Braid Bars , who offer a varied menu of cool and casual plaited up-dos ranging from a fishtail pony to half a head of cornrows. DO wear SPF

Granted, it’s England and a genuinely hot day is about as frequent as a snow filled one - however, as we’ve said time and time again the harmful effects of UV rays can be felt on even on the cloudiest, most overcast of days - so stay sun safe. Double up on both your perfecting and protecting with the new La Roche-Posay Anthelios Comfort Tinted BB Cream , £11.05, which not only provides an uber high level of SPF 50, but also contains a natural tint of colour to keep you blemish free and fresh faced. DO take a mini SOS kit