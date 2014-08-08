The ultimate product for perfectly tousled tresses

Being born with poker straight hair I’m forever pining for products that will help inject a little life and vitality into my limp locks. For most of my adult life I’ve searched high and low only to find that most ‘texturising’ tools leave hair feeling either too sticky, too crunchy or too greasy. Like baby bear however, I’ve finally found the product that’s the perfect fit. Enter Oribe Surfcomer Tousled Texture Mousse, the ultimate winning combination of undone waves with a matte and messy finish.

Think sexy surfer chick, but a little more refined; this mousse gives all the grip and movement of freshly dipped hair without the dry and damaged texture. Formulated using the signature Oribe recipe, it combines a blend of watermelon, lychee, and edelweiss flower extracts that work to protect hair from photoaging and environmental stressors. Meanwhile, an intensely hydrating blend of safflower seed oil, glycerin, and wheat amino acids keeps the hair looking glossy, moisturised, and frizz-free.

Apply a golf ball sized dollop onto clean, damp hair, scrunching and kneading to build shape and volume. For an extra bit of oomph flip your hair over your head and work the mousse into your roots. Et voila!

Oribe Surfcomer Tousled Texture Mousse, £35, is available to buy online