The ultimate product for perfectly tousled tresses

8 August 2014
gtg-daily-crush-oribe-

For textured yet touchable hair, Oribe Surfcomber Mousse is the only way to go

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Being born with poker straight hair I’m forever pining for products that will help inject a little life and vitality into my limp locks. For most of my adult life I’ve searched high and low only to find that most ‘texturising’ tools leave hair feeling either too sticky, too crunchy or too greasy. Like baby bear however, I’ve finally found the product that’s the perfect fit. Enter Oribe Surfcomer Tousled Texture Mousse, the ultimate winning combination of undone waves with a matte and messy finish.

Think sexy surfer chick, but a little more refined; this mousse gives all the grip and movement of freshly dipped hair without the dry and damaged texture. Formulated using the signature Oribe recipe, it combines a blend of watermelon, lychee, and edelweiss flower extracts that work to protect hair from photoaging and environmental stressors. Meanwhile, an intensely hydrating blend of safflower seed oil, glycerin, and wheat amino acids keeps the hair looking glossy, moisturised, and frizz-free.

Apply a golf ball sized dollop onto clean, damp hair, scrunching and kneading to build shape and volume. For an extra bit of oomph flip your hair over your head and work the mousse into your roots. Et voila!

Oribe Surfcomer Tousled Texture Mousse, £35, is available to  buy online


You may also like

10 ways to super boost your salad and make it more interesting
The best high street foundations under £20
10 protein-packed vegetables to stock up on
Tummy troubles? 10 expert tips to improve your digestion


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

River Island satin maxi skirt, £30
H&M knitted jumper, £18.99
Ofra Cosmetics Pressed Banana Powder, £12
Lancôme Lash Idôle Eye Liner, £17.60
Huda Beauty Faux Filter Luminous Matte Concealer, £26
Montezuma’s Lots of Love Chocolate Bar Library, £14

More Gloss

Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
Makeup
The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers
article
7 Christmas party hairstyles for every hair length and texture
Beauty
20 Christmas gifts under £20 - find the perfect stocking fillers and Secret Santa presents
Beauty
Glossy Picks: new festive and party season beauty buys
Explore More