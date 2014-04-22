The vegan, organic gluten-free hair mask that’s good enough to eat

Anna Hunter 22 April 2014
get-the-gloss-rahua-hair-mask-1

Quinoa and omegas aren’t just nutritious additions to your diet - slather on Rahua Omega 9 Hair Mask to feed your follicles

We’re starting to wake up to the benefits of eating right and the sprightly, bright eyed and bushy tailed feeling that results from chowing down on a bowl of greens, but how about if we apply the same wholesome principles to our haircare? Nourishing, natural ingredients with no nasties can make our hair glow with health too. Ditch the synthetics and the silicones and invest in this protein-packed hair healer - your hair (not to mention your conscience) will thank you for it.

Sustainably produced and 100% rainforest grown, the real power player in this hair mask is ungurahua oil (try saying that after a few wines - better stick to the green juice). This omega 9 rich botanical elixir penetrates the hair strands to strengthen and repair from within, as opposed to simply coating the hair. Add sunflower seed oil and quinoa into the mix and you have a fortifying cocktail that will rehabilitate even the most ragged of manes. Lavender and eucalyptus oils will clear your airways too; all in all this is about as reinvigorating as at-home hair treatments get. A word of warning, however - go easy on the application. As with most potent, expensive unctions, a little goes a long way. A gung-ho approach could leave you more greasy than gorgeous.

Rahua Omega 9 Hair Mask, £47 for £178 ml (will last you centuries). Available at  Liberty  and nationwide.


You may also like

Are foot peels and exfoliating socks the key to baby soft feet?

The best cream blushers for a natural flush

The eyelash serums experts rate – and the ones they don’t

Why a Hydrafacial is a must-try for everyone, with free treatments up for grabs at the new London store


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

Cos linen shorts, £45

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More