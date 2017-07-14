Beauty industry brides: Jessica Diner

You’ve found your dream wedding dress, you’ve booked the venue and you’ve found the perfect groom, but now, how should you go about sorting your bridal hair and makeup? With the pressure to look your best on one of the most important days of your life, we asked some of the beauty industry’s most well informed experts what they did on their big days.
From their wedding hairstyles and the makeup artists and stylists who helped them, to the beauty products they used and their top bridal beauty tips, no matter the wedding that you’re planning or how stressful the preparations are proving to be, let this act as your definitive wedding checklist for finding your perfect bridal beauty look.
So, what would a beauty industry bride do? To kick things off, we asked Jessica Diner, Content and Creative Director at Birchbox for her top big day tips...
GTG: What was your wedding hair and makeup like?
JD: It was all very natural and pared-down. The makeup was dewy skin, a flush of blusher, a bit of eyeliner, full lashes and natural lips. I am not a heavy makeup wearer day-to-day, so I never really considered anything other than a really natural approach.
My hair was also quite low key - soft waves, with the front section pulled off my face and pinned in a knot at the back. I never wear my hair up, so even though I considered an updo to begin with (as my dress had a high neck), it just didn't look right (and I knew my now-husband would have hated an updo - he prefers me with my hair down).
GTG: What kind of look did you want to achieve?
JD: I just wanted to look like a better version of myself, which I suppose is quite a generic bridal prerequisite, but it really is the truth. I wanted to be able to look back at pictures from the day in 20 years’ time and not say "What was I thinking??
GTG: Who did your hair and makeup?
JD: George Northwood did my hair and Hannah Martin (UK and Ireland Bobbi Brown Pro Artist) did my makeup - a total dream team. They are both incredible at what they do, but ultimately they are just lovely people. Exactly the kind of people who will make you laugh and keep you sane on the morning when you're getting ready.
GTG: Did you have any key wedding day beauty products?
JD: Kiehl's Skin Rescuer , £29.50: an anti-stress moisturising lotion - it kept my skin clear despite the mayhem of wedding planning.
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair , from £53: I have used this for years, but felt it came into its own in the run up to the wedding.
Liz Earle Brightening Treatment Mask , £17.50: a 30 second mask, I did this on the morning of the wedding when in the shower.
Bobbi Brown Tinted Moisturiser , £29.50: super lightweight and amazing for skin luminosity.
MAC Blot Powder Pressed , £21.50: to get rid of shine pre-photos and post-hectic stints of dancing.
Chanel Rouge Coco Baume , £27: I didn't wear any lipstick, but this kept lips hydrated throughout the day.
Deborah Mitchell Heaven Scent Body Spray , from £37: an aromatherapy mist with a lovely calming effect. I misted myself with it in the days running up to the wedding and on the day itself.
GTG: What would be your top bridal beauty tips?
JD: Wear more blusher than you think appropriate. The flash of a camera can blur out your complexion, so having strong blush in person will give a lovely flush in the pictures.
Lash extensions were my essential to avoid any worries of mascara smudging (I saw Kathryn at Flutter Eyes at the Josh Wood Atelier ).
It's not specifically a beauty tip, but I had acupuncture once a week in the month before the wedding. When you are running around planning, it's easy to run yourself into the ground. I saw Ross Barr to keep myself on an even keel and charge the batteries. I would recommend the same to any bride.
