Beauty industry brides: Jessica Diner

You’ve found your dream wedding dress, you’ve booked the venue and you’ve found the perfect groom, but now, how should you go about sorting your bridal hair and makeup? With the pressure to look your best on one of the most important days of your life, we asked some of the beauty industry’s most well informed experts what they did on their big days.

From their wedding hairstyles and the makeup artists and stylists who helped them, to the beauty products they used and their top bridal beauty tips, no matter the wedding that you’re planning or how stressful the preparations are proving to be, let this act as your definitive wedding checklist for finding your perfect bridal beauty look.

So, what would a beauty industry bride do? To kick things off, we asked Jessica Diner, Content and Creative Director at Birchbox for her top big day tips...

GTG: What was your wedding hair and makeup like?

JD: It was all very natural and pared-down. The makeup was dewy skin, a flush of blusher, a bit of eyeliner, full lashes and natural lips. I am not a heavy makeup wearer day-to-day, so I never really considered anything other than a really natural approach.

My hair was also quite low key - soft waves, with the front section pulled off my face and pinned in a knot at the back. I never wear my hair up, so even though I considered an updo to begin with (as my dress had a high neck), it just didn't look right (and I knew my now-husband would have hated an updo - he prefers me with my hair down).

GTG: What kind of look did you want to achieve?

JD: I just wanted to look like a better version of myself, which I suppose is quite a generic bridal prerequisite, but it really is the truth. I wanted to be able to look back at pictures from the day in 20 years’ time and not say "What was I thinking??