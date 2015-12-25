The year in beauty and health: 2015

12 / 16

11. The fitness obsession: Leggings

Once upon a time leggings were black lycra, end of story. Now, they can wick away sweat, hide a muffin top and even enhance your mood .

This year the leggings ante got well and truly upped, with sports brands using the cleverest fabrics and the the wildest colours and prints. Lululemon relaunched their ‘Pants wall’, engineering their leggings around 5 different feelings such as Tight, Hugged, Held-in, Naked and Relaxed, and brands like Lucas Hugh and Hey Jo continue to ride the wave with sexy, bold styles that cross the line between fashion and fitness. Meanwhile the high street is catching up with H&M leading the way in affordable sportswear greatness.

Image: Voyage leggings from Hey Jo