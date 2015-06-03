This is how you sidestep the 100 ml liquids rule at the airport…

Travelling hand luggage only has many benefits. You breeze through arrivals, have everything you need with you in the cabin and sport a chic, tightly edited capsule wardrobe throughout your trip (that’s the dream), not to mention save money on hold baggage fees. If you were truthful though, how often do you actually do it? According to research carried out by Boots among 2000 UK adults in April of this year, 55% of us would choose to travel hand luggage only more often if we were allowed to take our precious full size beauty products along with us. Thanks to the ingenious Boots lot, you now needn’t faff around decanting products into Borrower sized plastic vials or leave your much-loved lotions and potions behind (54% of those surveyed make cosmetic compromises and sacrifice toiletries). There’s another way, globetrotting Glossies…

The solution to the 100 ml dilemma is Boots Order & Collect , a crafty service that allows you to order full sized beauty products and toiletries five working days before you travel and collect them at a Boots store in the departures lounge once you’ve been through security. From hairspray to body lotion to shampoo, Boots are clearly onto the fact that sourcing minis can be a headache, and that the average family is likely to get through more than a stingy 100 ml of sunscreen. Chris Holyand, head of e-commerce at Boots UK, explains why the chemist decided to give its customers better options:

“We want to help our customers experience the best holiday this summer by taking some of the hassle out of packing. Boots Order & Collect service means they can trust us to have all their summer holiday essentials waiting for them at their Boots airport store of choice.”

While there are a few expections in that the service applies to direct flights only, excluded Australia and is not available airside at Dublin airport, Manchester Terminals 1 & 2 and landside at Birmingham International, all in all this is a welcome idea that allows us jet off quicker, incur fewer fees and practically cart our whole bathroom shelf with us, should we wish. Liberation from 100 ml at last.

Visit Boots to check specific delivery times to your chosen store