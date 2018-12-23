This is what you bought the most of in 2018
Looking back on what you clicked 'Buy' on most this year brings up some great memories. You had great taste. From skin to hair care, lash extension-friendly eyeliners to a suits-all Charlotte Tilbury lipstick, your virtual baskets were filled with some of 2018's most impressive launches.
Which products proved particularly popular? Here's your year-end countdown.
Hair by Sam McKnight Cool Girl Texture Mist, £25 for 250ml
When it comes to sexy modern texture , Sam's McKnight's hair range provides all the products you need to perfect the look. And it seems that you agree - you loved this styling spritz which is especially great if you have long hair but are short on time. All you need to do is spray it onto mid-lengths and ends or, throw your head upside down and spray it through roots, no need to brush it through. Result.
Dr Sebagh Deep Exfoliating Mask, £59 for 50ml
Containing glycolic acid and azelaic acid , this leave-on exfoliator tackles a range of different skin concerns in one fell swoop. If you're suffering from dullness or congestion, it can help, which makes it especially handy during party season in our experience.
Bareminerals Lash Domination Ink Liner, £18
We've found that this oil-free liquid liner acts as the perfect partner to a set of lash extensions , helping to subtly enhance your eye shape without affecting your flutter. Its prowess extends to creating both thick and thin lines and it offers up good staying power too.
Le Labo Fragrance Discovery Set, £20 for 5 x 1.5ml
A full-size Le Labo EDP typically retails at about £125, but thanks to this fragrance discovery set , you can get your hands on one for a fraction of the price. Containing 1.5ml bottles of some of the brand's signature scents - Bergamote 22, Rose 31, Santal 33, Thé Noir 29 and Neroli 36 - each provides a portable spritz of luxury when you're on the go.
Avene TriAcneal Expert Emulsion, £23 for 30ml
Effective against blemishes and the signs of ageing, this evening moisturiser's a great all-rounder. With both anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties due to its blend of exfoliating enzymes and retinaldehyde (a vitamin A derivative), it's a skincare swap worth making if you're prone to breakouts and spots.
Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in 'The Duchess', £24
Dubbed 'the pink that suits everyone' by our Editorial Director Victoria Woodhall in February, it's no surprise that this bullet proved so popular. With a hydrating formula that feels great on lips and a multi-dimensional finish, it gives winter weary pouts a healthy veil of colour. It's the perfect complementary pop to another GTG Charlotte Tilbury bestseller - the Colour Chameleon Eyeshadow Stick , a team favourite that we love for its super creamy texture.
Look Fabulous Forever No Shimmer Eye Trio, £25
Matte eyeshadow looks incredible on anyone, especially older women , and this trio is one of our (and it appears your) favourites. Not only do the shadows blend like a dream, but they complement each other beautifully so that you're able to layer them with ease.
Dr Roebuck's True Blue Ultimate Hydrating Serum, £46 for 30ml
'Clean beauty' was one of the most buzzed-about terms in 2019 and this new Aussie brand's interpretation of it impressed us. Just like the rest of the products in the range, this serum is all about 'minimal ingredients, maximum results,' boosting not just smoothness, but also suppleness thanks to hyaluronic acid, aloe vera and coenzyme Q10.
Revolution Beauty Conceal & Define Full Coverage Foundation, £9
The base version of the range's hugely popular concealer, Revolution's Conceal & Define Foundation delivers in terms of shade range (24) and price point (£9). Giving a demi-matte, full coverage finish, it's particularly great if you're in for a long night and its doe-foot applicator offers up great control too.
Glossier You Solid Perfume, £19
You had a lot of love for Glossier this year, especially the solid version of its first-ever EDP . With a magnetized, flip-open lid, and a buttery formula that melts onto skin, it's the ideal travel-friendly alternative to a clunky bottle for weekends away.
