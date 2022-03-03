This week’s best new launches

There’s something for everyone in this week’s pick of the latest beauty launches, whether you need a miracle treatment for damaged hair, a makeup kit that holds everything in one handy set or a multi-tasking face mask to fix winter-worn skin. Here are the new products that have earned their spot in the GTG team’s official beauty routines… IT Cosmetics Limited Edition IT Girl Beauty Book, £53.52

Loved by: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor "This was my first time using anything by IT Cosmetics but it’s fair to say I chose well because this limited edition beauty book, exclusive to QVC UK, houses a full face of makeup in one glittering case. Standout products for me were the highlighter (the lightest sweep with a fingertip or brush gives instant high-wattage highlight that’s more flattering than many), the creamy concealers which held well and worked on dark circles as well as blemishes, and the shimmer eyeshadows which have impressively high pigment. Other elements include a pink blush, a lip palette, finishing powder and bronzer - all you need is mascara and you’re good to go.” Buy it now Pureology Strength Cure Best Blonde Miracle Filler Treatment, £15.70

Loved by: Alexandra Harrison, Admin Assistant “With coloured hair that’s prone to breakage, it can be tough to find products that deliver on their promises, and Pureology never let me down. Quite simply, their products really work. Their latest release is no exception; an extension to their Strength Cure line but aimed specifically at blondes, I have been trialling the whole range which consists of a shampoo, conditioner and for me, the star of the show – the Miracle Filler Treatment. It’s a leave-in conditioning spray that’s specifically designed for weak, coloured hair that’s prone to breakage, which is the perfect summary of mine. When used on damp hair before styling I’ve found it helps to detangle and give the hair added strength and nourishment. It’s incredibly lightweight and non-greasy, working to fill in gaps in delicate, porous hair, while helping to restore softness and shine. I now can’t wash and style my hair without this – it really is a miracle treatment!” Buy it now Trinny London Miracle Blur Lip and Line Filler, £26

Loved by: Victoria Woodhall, Editorial Director "This is a quite extraordinary product and I don't think there's anything like it on the market. It's a targeted filler that blurs lines around lips, eyes and forehead and dials down the appearance of acne scarring, enlarged pores, crêpiness and all those other annoying skin grizzles that don't bear close inspection. It has a light whipped texture and unlike other blurring products, you apply it over your makeup. When Trinny patted it on one of my frown lines, I could immediately tell where she'd been (she patted the other one with a bare finger so I couldn't cheat). It neither reflects light or mattifies, it just seems to disappear, taking the edge off your lines as it does so. It sold out within hours of launch last week but is on pre-order for when stock returns on Wednesday, December 5th." Buy it now Bareminerals Claymates Mask Duo, £32 for 58g

Loved by: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer “I love a post-gym clay mask pore purge (at least this is what’s happening in my head) and this pastel clay duo provide twice the fun in that there are two clay-based formulas to dip into - a mint green option that’s more moisturising and a violet papaya enzyme and salicylic acid mask to refine and exfoliate. Both go big on kaolin clay but the purple mask gets my vote in terms of efficiency - it left my skin soft and definitely did the business in terms of smoothing skin texture. The idea is to apply both at once depending on what you need where, i.e, rehydrating dry cheeks while tackling t-zone build-up, but if you don’t fancy creating an artwork on your mug of an evening just use whichever, whenever or wherever you like as needed. Just a word on fragrance - both smell slightly bubblegum-ish once out of the jar so patch test if you have sensitive skin.” Buy it now Beauty Pie Red Apple, White Peony & Cashmere Wood Eau de Parfum, £125 (£18.13 for members)

Loved by: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer “Beauty Pie’s just finished baking up something rather special, its first fragrances that bottle up the essence of what the e-tailer’s all about - accessible luxury. Created by master perfumer Frank Voelkl (who was approached by the brand to create his dream scents, unrestricted by brief or budget), the trio of perfumes appeals to a range of different noses - there’s the warm and musky Petals, Heliotrope & Ambrette, the clean and crisp Brazilian Lime, Fig Leaves and Tea, and my match, Red Apple, White Peony & Cashmere Wood. Inspired by the air in a flower shop, its fresh and fruity blend of notes brings to mind being out on a country walk - the perfect form of escapism if you’re in a stuffy office all day. Oh, and its stopper also closes with the most delicious magnetised 'click' too. Due to its Grasse roots and high-quality ingredients, its typical price is £125. However, if you’re a member (where you pay £10/month for a minimum of three months), you can get it for just £18.13. A new addition to the Beauty Pie portfolio that will leave you wanting more." Buy it now Medik8 Micellar Mousse, £23 for 150ml