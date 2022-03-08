Three quick ways to update your hair for spring

When it gets to spring, hair is a bit like the furniture in your house; you suddenly can’t understand how you’ve lived with it the way it is for so darn long. Many people then decide to make a drastic change like lopping it all off or cutting a fringe, perhaps even changing from brown to blonde. A hair overhaul doesn’t have to be drastic, however. Inspired by 70s icon Lauren Hutton of late I have decided to change my parting and it has gone from the side to down the middle - now this might not seem like a big deal (unfortunately I haven’t turned into the gappy toothed supermodel over night) but it really does make me feel different. So, this spring, I suggest making a small hair tweak - experiment with texture, wave perhaps, an updo or a new hair accessory. They aren’t permanent so you can play to your heart’s content, and unlike a fringe you can wash it out. Here are my three new season hair modernisers: 1. Ride the wave

The beachy tousle comes back into fashion every summer and 2014 is no exception. If you have super straight hair and have never experimented with waves before, then please try it because you’ll feel like a different person - plus you’ll be very on-trend. There are so many great curl devices these days, but one definitely worth a mention is Curlformers , £10 which give great grungy beach-babe hair without the heat damage. Wind damp or dry hair into them, and leave overnight (if you want to); when you wake, spritz with Balmain's Texturising Salt Spray , £19.50 for a surfer girl tousle. 2. Feel more centred

This spring, beauty has taken much of its inspiration from the 70s - Lauren Hutton, Farrah Fawcett, Jean Shrimpton and Ali MacGraw were all cited backstage as being the biggest influencers, and with the 70s comes the return of the centre parting. There’s something about dividing your hair directly down the middle that immediately speaks of carefree hippies, flares and cheesecloth tops. Blowdry your hair smooth (as seen here at the Chloe show), or wear your natural texture, but the key is to make sure hair is clean and well kept. We love the Sans [ceuticals] range which is packed with omegas and vitamins to revitalise lacklustre locks. 3. If in doubt, accessorize