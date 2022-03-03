Three short hairstyles you have to try once

How short should you cut your hair? Judging from the Spring/Summer 2014 catwalks and the newly trimmed hairstyles of some of our favourite celebrities, it looks like there’s a short haircut for every taste and every face shape. We’ve all been tempted to go for the chop at one point or another, but what if it all ends terribly and we wind up more Donald Trump than Taylor Swift or more Attila the Hun than Alexa Chung? If you’re having trouble deciding whether to go for a crop, bob or lob, we asked two of the best hair stylists around for their dos and don’ts when it comes to finding your perfect short hairstyle. With a range of lengths to choose from, there’s never been a better excuse to ditch the hairbands, undo your top knots and ask your hairdresser to cut your long locks short this spring. MORE GLOSS: Jennifer Lawrence and Jennifer Aniston go for the crop CROPS AND PIXIE CUTS

As seen at: Burberry Prorsum Celebrity Inspiration: Jennifer Lawrence and Charlize Theron The Dos and Don’ts according to Adam Reed : DO take the plunge at least once. “Everybody should have short hair once, it really is the only way that you'll know if you like it. Rarely do people hate it!” DON'T go in between. “Either go short or forget it. If you are thinking about a short cut that’s mid-length, it will leave you unsatisfied and hating it. Go short, you'll love it. And don't forget to take a picture of your ideal length when you head to the hairdressers.” His product pick: “ Percy & Reed Quite Frankly Flawless Finishing Polish , £10, defines texture, perfectly enhancing shorter shapes.” BOBS AND LOBS