Toning drops for hair to boost your shine and banish brassiness

With salons closed until at least 12 April 2021 we’re turning to anything to eke out our last professional hair appointment, from root touch-ups to refresh our colour to hair masks to nurse locks back to health. The latest hair-saving heroes we’ve taken a shine to are toning drops. Haircare brand Bouclème launched its Colour Toning Drops , £25, in September 2020 and say they’ve been the fastest-selling product launch to date.

What do toning drops do?

Like purple shampoo before them, tonight drops eliminate brassiness from the hair. “Toning drops remove yellow, orange and red tones from blondes, silvers and highlighted hair as well as from dyed brunettes, lifting the tone and vibrancy of your colour,” says Boucleme’s founder Michele Scott Lynch.

We’ve got lockdown to thank for the boom in toning drops; not only has Bouclème launched the Colour Toning Drops, IGK released Leave-in Toning Drops, £25, while The Hair Boss' Corrector Drops , £7.99, arrived in the last few months too. “Having not had a hair appointment since December our salon colour will have faded and lost its depth and shine,” says Lisa Shepherd, founder of The Hair Boss. “Hair drops correct, illuminate and enhance our tired-looking hair colour. Even though we may be showing roots, if our hair is shiny, healthy and is reflecting good tones it will feel and look less neglected.”

How do you use toning drops?

Toning drops can be added to your usual shampoo or conditioner to neutralise brassy tones or dropped into your hair mask for a deep conditioning treatment. The beauty of them is they can be customised; you create a bespoke dosage to achieve the tone you want for your hair. For maintaining your hair colour the recommended dosage is three to five drops per wash and for deeper toning it’s six to eight drops.

Who can use hair toning drops?

All hair colours can use toning drops; if blonde hair is looking brassy or brunette hair has taken on a red tinge, corrector drops can address the problem.

Bouclème’s deep indigo toning drops are universal so work for blondes, silvers, highlights and dyed brunettes, while IGK and The Hair Boss have two different drop shades in their ranges for blonde and brunette hair.

Hair toning drops to try now

Best for all hair colours: Bouclème Colour Toning Drops, £25

