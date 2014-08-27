Tools of the Trade

Mavala Nail Care Colorfix Top Coat

The difference between a DIY-dodgy manicure and one that looks like it was done in the salon is the top coat. Choose a good nail brand like one this for high quality shine and long lasting colour.

Mavala Nail Care Top Coat 10ml, £11.50, available to buy online

Chanel Touch-Up Brush

It’s hard to find a short-handled mini bronzer or blusher brush that fits into your make-up bag, has good quality bristles and gives a great finish. This one does all three. Bam.

Chanel Touch-Up Brush, £32, available to buy online

MAC Brush Roll Small

Mac do some of the best brushes - these are taken from their Brush Roll set and they are short handled so will decant to your make-up bag easily. They are great quality and loved by many a makeup artist.

MAC Brush Roll, £35, available to buy online

MAC Brush Cleanser

Every great makeup artist keeps her brush set clean. This one cleans, disinfects (ever heard about the bacteria breeding on a makeup brush?) and conditions brush fibres so that they last longer.

MAC Brush Cleanser, £11, available to buy online

Tweezerman Slant Tweezer Stainless Steel

Tweezerman do some of the best tweezers about. It’s important that they are kept sharp to pinpoint tiny hairs. You can get yours sharpened here .

Tweezerman Slant Tweezer, £20.95, available to buy online

Tweezerman Smooth Finish Facial Hair Remover

An ingenious tool for removing excess hair on the upper lip, chin and cheeks. Unfortunately it is not available in the UK at the moment (sorry) but we can expect it here soon.

Tweezerman Smooth Finish Facial Hair Remover, £20, available to buy online

No!No! Skin Acne Treatment System

A small hand-held device that fits in the palm of your hand and transmits therapeutic light and heat to skin, helping heal acne fast.

No!No! Skin Acne Treatment System, £130, available to buy online

Hershesons Get a Grip hair grips 75 pack

Who can ever find a hair pin when you need one? These ones come in a little pot you can’t lose, plus there’s an endless supply. Let’s face it - every time you use them you lose them.

Hershesons Get a Grip hair grips, £6, available to buy online

Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler

The best eyelash curlers and much-loved by makeup artists for their long lasting lash curl. Like a Mason and Pearson hairbrush, they also last for years.

Shu Uemura Eyelash Curler, £20, available to buy online

Eylure lashes

A make-up artist once told me that the difference between us mere mortals and celebrities was false eyelashes. I suggest buying some and keeping them for special occassions (the little mini clumps of lashes are also great for added oomph).

Eylure lashes, available to buy online

Duo Adhesive eyelash glue from MAC

Frustratingly, many false lashes come without glue, so it’s wise to have some of this on hand too. Used by makeup artists, it’s one of the best.

Duo Adhesive eyelash glue from MAC, £10, available to buy online

Sarah Chapman Skinesis Bodylift

Heard that dry body brushing expels toxins from your system and improves cellulite? Well this bizarre-looking but amazing weapon from Sarah Chapman takes body smoothing to another level. Roll over thighs and muscles and the nodules painlessly ease away tension, stimulate lymphatic drainage and reduce puffiness.

Sarah Chapman Skinesis Bodylift, £28, available to buy online

Philips Lumea Precision Plus IPL hair removal syste

An at-home hair removal system that uses Intense Pulsed Light to stop hair growth. Expensive yes, but way less than a course at an expert salon which start at £75 for armpits (way more for legs or bikini line) and you often need up to eight sessions.

Philips Lumea Precision Plus IPL hair removal system, £450, available to buy online

BaByliss Brilliant Shine Brush

An ingenius brush that transmits ions to smooth and condition hair, leaving it frizz free and super shiny.

BaByliss Brilliant Shine Brush, £29.95, available to buy online

St. Tropez Tan Applicator Mitt

Still getting streaks with your self-tan? These ingenious mitts are designed for use with liquid and mousse self tans and you can literally see the colour smoothing on like velvet. Once tried, you’ll never do a latex glove again.

St. Tropez Tan Applicator Mitt, £3.50, available to buy online