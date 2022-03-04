Top beauty tips from Fashion Week’s finest

Fashion month is winding down to a close, and boy are those backstage feeling it. From jetlagged models to manic makeup artists, keeping up appearances is an exhausting business (trying not to look exhausted being a central challenge). Discover what industry pros and serene supermodels rely upon to keep it together during show season and beyond, and what they’re tipping to be the next big thing in beauty… Val Garland, makeup artist

What’s your favourite cheap beauty product? “I’m loving Lanolips , £10.99, at the moment. It has the most amazing shine, you can put it anywhere and it lasts. I’m a big fan of a high street product that does the business!” How do you make models look ‘alive’ when they’re flagging? “Keeping makeup on the skin fresh, young and simple helps. I love to apply foundation with a fan brush to achieve a more subtle effect, but if you can get away with bare skin, do it. Bushy brows and a cream pencil at the waterline also work wonders; both look natural but are instantly effective.” Sam Bryant, makeup artist What product have you loved using backstage this season? “The new MAC Trends Palette (available soon). I love the weirdness of the colours and their creamy textures too. There’s this amazing strange dirty green and rusty orange in it that I really like using.” Luma Grothe, model and L’Oréal Paris Brand Ambassador

What is the one makeup product we’d be guaranteed to find in your makeup bag and why this fashion week? “Definitely Brow Artist Plumper , £5.99. I cannot live without it; I have really thick brows and so to keep them in place I really need it. Fixing my brows is the first thing I do in the morning. I also always have a Colour Riche lipstick in 640 , £6.99. I love this shade as it is just like my lips but a little bit more pink.”

What is your top makeup tip? “I guess aim for natural, not too heavy. You always want to keep the natural texture of your skin, so don't apply too much foundation.” What is your favourite hair product to refresh your hair when you're short on time and how do you use it? “I love the mini Elnett sprays , £2.59. If I'm having a bad hair day it's so easy to do an amazing straight ponytail and spritz it with Elnett.” What's your skincare staple to help offset the effects of fashion week? “I like to use moisturiser and also the L'Oréal Paris BB Blush , £7.99, because it looks so natural and helps to give a subtle pop of colour. It gives your skin a fresh look.” Natasha Poly, model and L’Oréal Paris Brand Ambassador

What is the one makeup product we'd be guarantee to find in your makeup bag and why this fashion week? “ True Match Powder , £6.99, because I love my skin to be matte, and also a natural shade of lipstick.” What is your top makeup tip? “I love contouring. I have quite strong cheekbones so making them more dramatic is my signature look.” What is your favourite hair product to refresh your hair when you're short on time and how do you use it? “If my hair is 70% dry, I like to spray it with Elnett and then give it a quick dry again with my head upside down. Doing that gives it great volume.” What's your skincare staple to help offset the effects of fashion week? “At night I like to make sure my skin is really clean so I use a Clarisonic first and then apply L'Oréal Paris Extraordinary Facial Oil , £19.99 by massaging it into my skin.”

Cher Webb, makeup artist