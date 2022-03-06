Treat-yourself-well this Valentine’s Day

Married or single? Those judgemental tick boxes become all the more polarising as February 14th rolls around. Where’s the box for “It’s complicated”, “We haven’t had that talk yet” or “He’s sleeping on the sofa”?

With roses by the boatload and tables set for two as far as the eye can see, Valentine’s Day can summon the fear in even the most hopeless of romantics. But fear not! The solution is simple; why not treat yourself to something special this Valentine’s Day?

To celebrate the makeover of beauty’s best loved booker, we’re teaming up with Treatwell (better known to you and I as Wahanda) to bring you some well deserved pampering.

Treatwell, available on app, tablet and desktop, connects you to top salons and spas across the UK to match your every beauty need with available appointments in real-time – in essence your very own 24-hour beauty concierge. Disrupting the way the industry works with a simple tech solution to view live salon bookings, Treatwell enables you to find your perfect beauty match in an instant.

With over 12,000 salons listed nationwide, Treatwell not only pairs you with your local beauty spots through a unique ‘Near You’ feature, but can also hook you up with last minute beauty fixes if you are whisked away on a romantic mini-break - be it a hot stone massage or a last minute wax.

Still in need of an excuse to spoil yourself? If you're a new customer, enjoy £10 off your first treatment when you spend £25 or more with Treatwell using this unique code: GTG1025 (T&Cs apply*).

Visit www.treatwell.co.uk

*Terms & Conditions:

Promoter: Hotspring Ventures Limited (T/A Treatwell)

Starts: 8th February 2016

Expires: 21st February 2016

Save £10 when you spend £25 or more at Treatwell. Voucher code can only be redeemed once per user account and not in conjunction with other voucher codes. Offer valid for new customers for any pre-paid booking on treatwell.co.uk. Valid from 8th February 2016 until 21st February at 23:59.

For full Treatwell T&Cs click here

Written in partnership with Treatwell