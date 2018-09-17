Lidl’s new Quick Curler hair tool - how the supermarket’s latest beauty dupe measures up

Ayesha Muttucumaru 17 September 2018
lidl-hair

A dead ringer for Babyliss’ £120 version but coming in at just £29.99, we find out if this more affordable model matches up to the original - and if it’s worth trading your tongs in for too

From its £1.29 take on a Tangle Teezer to its 12.99 straightening comb, Lidl is making a serious name for itself in the world of hair tool beauty dupes . And its latest launch, the Silvercrest Quick Curler, £29.99, looks set to cause similar levels of shopper hysteria.

With its distinct looking rounded curl chamber and claim to ‘create flawless natural looking curls at a push of a button,’ it immediately brings to mind the innovative Curl Secret  from Babyliss which retails at almost four times the price at £119.99. Complete with six different heat settings (compared to Babyliss’ two) and audio signals to help take the guesswork out of your heated styling efforts, it aims to provide an easier, quicker alternative to a wand or pair of straighteners. Does it deliver? We put it to the test to find out.

First impressions

It takes a while to set up and get your head around its instructions, so avoid using it for the first time on a morning when you’re in a rush. Each stage is designed to make the experience all the more personalised though. Here’s a breakdown of the steps to give you an idea of what’s involved:

1) Choose a temperature. The scale ranges from 130°C (recommended for fine and damaged hair) to 230°C (for thick, wavy hair).

2) Next, set the rotation direction - right for a clockwise curl, left for an anti-clockwise one or ‘Auto’ for alternate twists.

3) Choose the number of ‘turns’ - this determines how many times your hair will be rotated in the curl chamber, five to seven for a 20 to 30 cm length strand, eight to 10 for a 30 to 50 cm one and 11 to 12 for a section that's over 50cm.

4) Lastly, set the time - three seconds for a really gentle wave and up to twelve seconds for a tighter curl. The settings can be changed at any time during the process.

Once set up, simply feed a small strand into the curl chamber, 5 cm away from the scalp, and watch as it’s slowly gobbled up and ‘baked’ for your chosen time. Three beeps signal when it’s time to release it. As for the width of the band of hair that you can feed into it at one time, it’s rather small (about half a centimetre).

The verdict

Crisp and polished, I was impressed by the quality of curls produced and the presence of so many settings meant that the experience could be made all the more bespoke.

That being said though, the word ‘Quick’ in the name is somewhat misleading due to the size of the hair section that you can feed in at a time. I’m usually able to curl a much a larger amount in the same time using a wand or a pair of straighteners. Its wire also comes up a little short which makes it a bit tricky to handle.

Personally, I don’t feel quite ready to trade in my tongs just yet. It does create a rather perfect curl though, so if that’s the look you’re after, you have some time to spare and you're lacking a Babyliss Curl Secret-esque budget, it could be for you.

Lidl Silvercrest Quick Curler, £29.99, is available in Lidl stores on a while-stocks-last basis.

Read more: The best budget supermarket beauty brands.

Follow Ayesha on  Twitter  and  Instagram .


You may also like

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Glossy Picks: our latest beauty and wellness favourites tried and tested

Glossy Picks: New beauty and wellness launches May 2022


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Explore More