Valentine's Day gift guide: what team GTG is hoping for this year

Whether you're celebrating Valentine's Day, Galentine's Day or just chilling at home, there's seemingly no escape from the sappiest day of the year. As soon as the Lindt reindeers are off the supermarket shelves, the aisles are jampacked with heart-shaped boxes of chocolates and meal deals inviting you and your partner to dine in for two for less than £20. Our heart's desires are a little bit more luxe, though. From chic sex toys to must-have lingerie, here's what we're dreaming of (and maybe treating ourselves to) this Valentine's Day Ophelia Froud, associate editor

Konjac Heart Sponge Pink Clay, £10 "One of these heart-shaped sponges hangs from my bathroom tap but it’s looking very tired after a few months of daily use so I’d love a new one. A great Valentine’s gift for a beauty lover, it’s infused with pink clay and gently exfoliates. The natural sponge gives a good deep cleanse and refines pores. It removes water-based make-up and can be used with or without cleanser. It’s 100% natural and colouring and additive-free. What’s not to love?" Buy it now Chantecaille Brilliant Gloss in Love, £29 "I’m a big fan of French brands like Chantecaille and By Terry. They nail lipsticks and lip glosses with their ‘oh so chic’ colour palettes. This ‘'Love' gloss will give you a candy-coated pout. It's specifically been formulated for a dazzling, long-lasting shine and the formula also includes a hint of green tea extract to protect your lips against harsh conditions. As winter slowly turns to spring it’s the perfect pop of brightness to freshen up your spring makeup wardrobe." Buy it now Flowerbx Extraordinary Rose Flower Gift Set, £185 "Valentine’s Day is like marmite- you either love it or hate it. I say go big, and how better to celebrate than with this gift set which includes a generous bunch of 30 fresh roses, two signature vases and some FLOWERBX floral scissors to trim the steams down daily? Flowerbx sources flowers direct from the sellers so they stay fresh for longer - just imagine arriving home to find these on your doorstep on Valentine’s Day." Buy it now The Vampire’s Wife American Chevron Dress, £1395 "A special Valentine’s Date night calls for an extra special dress and this one by The Vampire’s Wife ticks every style box. Founded by model and actress Suzie Cave, The Vampire’s Wife has risen to become a contemporary tastemaker creating luxury gothic chic dresses that can be spotted on A-listers on most red carpets. Inspired by the glamour of old Hollywood, this dress is printed in a Red Hortensia print that is exclusive to Liberty, with large bow details at the gathered sleeves. It’s top of my Valentine’s wish list." Buy it now Melanie Macleod, digital writer

Missoma Amazonite Gold Lena Charm Necklace, £110 "Having the name Jemma, I’ve adopted a passion for gem-stone accessories, cliché? Perhaps, but it’s slowly becoming ‘my thing’. However, it's not just people called Jemma who can embrace the trend - it's also the perfect touch for your SO; buy jewellery to match to their birthstone for extra points. Whenever my birthday or Christmas rolls around, I tend to ask for jewellery from Missoma and over the years I’ve accumulated a fair few pieces, the quality is still going strong and they will always have a firm place in my layering ensemble." Buy it now ghd Platinum+ Styler Deep Scarlet Set - Limited Edition, £199.00 "I saw a post on Instagram that said forget flowers get me GHDs for vday and it dawned on me, I am most definitely the kind of gal who would jump through dating hoops to get my hands on a pair of these. Yes, flowers are great, but a good looking barnet? That’s a lifetime’s worth of happy dates. Plus, I’m sure it would half the time for me to get ready, so a win for everyone, right?" Buy it now Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Flamingo Pink Instant Camera , £55.00 "I’d like to consider myself the sentimental type, who also relishes in material things… so I guess this is a meet in the middle situation. I’ve wanted one of these cameras for a while now, oddly there’s something special about taking photo in the moment, as opposed to taking 24 identical photos then deciding which filter looks best. I want to travel more in 2020 so this compact camera is the perfect little companion for capturing all the best bits of life." Buy it now Choc on Choc Perfect Match Chocolate Box, £18 "Nothing says Valentine's like a box of chocolates, but it’s time to level up from the classic box of Milk Tray with this unbelievably cute box filled with match shaped white Belgian chocolates that are perfect to share (I guess). If you want to spark a little more joy you can even personalise the box." Buy it now Victoria Woodhall, editorial director

Kusmi Rose Green Tea, £16 "I drink vats of flavoured green every day so a good quality one is a real treat. Kusmi have some of the best and most aromatic blends without being too ‘herbal’ and their citrussy Detox Tea (more robust than it sounds) is always my kids’ fallback if they can’t think of anything to buy me for my birthday - and I’m always over the moon. I am desperate to try this one with rose and what better time than Valentine's Day - ideally served up in a china teacup with a scone, jam and cream." Buy it now The Upside Yoga Bra, £59 "I feel most like me when I’m in my yoga kit. It’s practically all I wear at weekends - I teach a Saturday morning yoga class and my gear feels so comfy I don’t take it off. Some of it is getting a little ragged though and most of my sports bras are verging on the utilitarian. This one from Aussie activewear brand The Upside gives a feminine upgrade to my gear. The way to my heart is clearly through my bra!" Buy it now Eberjey Anouk Robe, £115 "I’m not a fluffy kind of person when it comes to dressing gowns. I love the feel of jersey - it packs down to nothing and always looks a bit more soignee than a waffle and more fitted than towelling. Eberjey makes the best jersey nightwear and while they are delicate and just the right side of pretty with fluted sleeves and lace trims, they are built to last. I have a few of their PJs (I love their shorts) and a robe would make my V-day." Buy it now Kalmar Love, I am Loved Body Lotion, £45 "This whipped body lotion has a light-as-air texture that I simply adore and is unlike anything I’ve experienced. I guarantee that if you buy this for someone they will love you back - it’s such a treat. The scent is soft and subtle and it’s hydrating without being greasy. A true sensory pleasure to use. Ingredients include the anatomical-sounding ‘velvet bean’ (whatever that is) rose stem cells and ruby gemstone extract. If that doesn’t say V-day I don’t know what does." Buy it now Hattie Sloggett, beauty and wellness awards manager