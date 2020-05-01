Thanks to Marianne we're all cutting in fringes - here's how to do it

Connell's chain might be the show-stealer of Normal People (be still our beating hearts!), but Marianne's fringe has been getting a fair bit of attention too; just the right combo of undone and chic, her eyebrow skimmer has got us all dreaming about taking to the scissors and cutting in a face-framer, with London salon Live True London reporting an influx of enquiries in fringes in the last few weeks. "Fringes have been in and out over the last couple of years," says stylist Ricky Walters, founder of Salon 64 . "It's twists on the classic look that puts a fringe in fashion. Very curly fringes or heavy, undone fringes like Marianne's are a great example. Dainty school-girl fringes are out. It is about attitude and statement fringes." Now he's really sold us on cutting one in. Normally we'd never dream of cutting our own hair (too many teenage hair disasters have left us scarred) and Ricky is with us on this; "To cut in a fringe from scratch I would recommend waiting for your hairdresser top open," he cautions. "That said, if your patience is wearing thin, there are rules to follow when it comes to cutting in a fringe." He's right - we can't wait. We want to copy Daisy Edgar Jones' hair NOW.

How to cut in a fringe Map out the shape of your fringe "First you need to map out the shape of your fringe," says Ricky. "Section a triangle shape with the top point of the triangle facing towards the crown of your head. The other two corners of the triangle will be spread over the width you wish to have your fringe across your face. Once you're happy, section all the hair which will not be fringe out of the way." Cut from the middle "Taking just the section between your eyebrows (imagine where a monobrow would join), cut the desired length by using a comb as a ruler. I would suggest going in stages starting longer and gradually getting shorter. "Having cut the first section to a length you are happy with, use this as a guide to cut the two sections to the left and right of it. You want these sections to be longer, so imagine you are cutting a half moon shape." Don't go too blunt "If you don't want your fringe too blunt take the hair and lift it away from your head and directly in the air. Gently chop into the ends by half a cm, tops. This technique will give you a long, heavy choppy look for a fringe." MORE GLOSS: Why you’ll be seeing the shag haircut everywhere this summer If you were ahead of the trend and already have a fringe that has got a little long in lockdown, trimming it is a doddle compared to cutting in your own fringe from scratch.

How to cut a fringe like Marianne's If, like us, Daisy Edgar Jones' hair is your ultimate goal you need to aim for a relatively heavy fringe; "It includes a lot of hair so it’s ideal for anyone with thicker hair and plenty of it," says Ricky. "It's the cool kid of the fringe world. It's taken quite far back on the head and is wide so gives attitude to any classic cut. It is slightly grown out looking and chopped into adding to the rock 'n' roll chic. "Marianne’s fringe has no blunt lines really and is relatively soft. This probably will not work for those with strong curl or movement in their hair. Follow the steps as above - the key is in the cutting into it part at the end as this will give it the choppy look Marianne is rocking." How to trim your fringe There's nothing more annoying than an overgrown fringe getting in your eyes; Doctor Sophie Shotter is one person who took her fringe into her owns hands during lockdown, filming a quick video tutorial for us with the help of her stylist Jordan Favier at Gielly Green . Jordan advised Sophie to style her hair as normal before putting a piece of Sellotape across the fringe, leaving any hair she wanted to cut below the selloptape, before trimming along the piece of tape. It does create quite a blunt line so you just need to cut it into as advised above to soften.

Even TV's shaggiest fringe-wearer Claudia Winkleman has reached breaking point with her bangs, taking to Instagram with stylist George Northwood to trim her fringe as part of of Head and Shoulders ' #ApartButTogether campaign with mental health charity Calm .

