Vintage hair at the TV BAFTAs

With Baz Luhrmann’s The Great Gatsby making a serious impression at the box office across the Atlantic, it seems fitting that last night’s TV BAFTAs saw a bevy of beauties showcasing an array of vintage and retro hair styles, each personalised with a modern and unique twist. Ranging from elegant up-dos to old school glamour waves, it may have been windy out but these stars were able to defeat the elements (for the most part anyway) and brought some individuality to their hairdo of choice for some seriously sophisticated locks that we can’t wait to recreate… Kara Tointon

We loved Kara’s modern take on a forties-inspired up-do. To create the look at home, MBE award-winning hair stylist Errol Douglas recommends the following: “Section the hair in two top to bottom, roll upwards and pin around just below crown. Use a working hairspray during the blow dry and style, rather than a non-malleable hold consistency (such as Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray , £16.65). That way the front section can be rolled as it’s pinned and blended into shape over and up from the forehead. Final finish is gentle patting with hands not a brush." MORE GLOSS: How to do Jennifer Lawrence's BAFTA make-up Kimberly Wyatt

For short hair with some serious oomph, look no further than Kimberly Wyatt’s stylish head of Monroe-inspired locks. To give roots a serious boost, try Redken’s Quick Tease , £12.24, and then use Babyliss’s Thermo Cermaic Hair Rollers , £29.99, which come with an array of differently sized rollers to perfectly curl any length of hair.





Tess Daly

Effortlessly transitioning from ballroom to red-carpet, we loved Tess’s take on traditional movie star waves. Errol agrees, "Tess opts for the popular Veronica Lake-esque vintage curl, but then brings her own personality to it with a more extreme side sweep and a little messing up of the barrel curl after tonging – 40s meets 90s – I like it.” Try using the Mark Hill Rock Rollers , £44.99, or the Babyliss Wave Envy Hair Styler , £49.99, to recreate Tess’s look.