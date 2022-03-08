Sell-out alert ! Finally, cordless straighteners that are as powerful as your plug-ins

If you’ve ever tried and failed to find a socket near enough to a mirror in the loos after work or in your hotel room (that's all of us) or you simply don't want to be tied down while doing your 'do, we reckon the Babyliss 9000 Cordless Straightener will change your life.

We've tried cordless plates before - small, travel-sized and a bit meh on power and generally not worth the investment. The Babyliss 9000 is the first tool that we know of that's cordless, without the need for gas cell power, that crucially does not compromise on heat or speed. It can stay at 200C for 30 minutes without a recharge - an advancement in hair tools that is big news for beauty aficionados - those with £200 to spare, at least (revolution don't come cheap). However, sales of the £299 Dyson Supersonic hairdryer prove that price isn't always a barrier for a tool that's a true breakthrough.

We paid a visit to Babyliss ambassador and hairstylist to the stars Paul Percival (one half of haircare brand Percy & Reed) to show us how it worked ahead of today's launch. If there’s a man to trust with your hair, it’s Paul. He’s styled the likes of Cheryl, Fearne Cotton and Ellie Goulding and if it’s good enough for him…

As Paul drew the floating ceramic plates through my hair, he told me how needed this tech advancement is for public and professionals alike. “This will change hair styling, especially in my industry. The number of times I’ve needed a hot hair tool on a photo shoot and had to source an old generator from somewhere. This is portable without compromise on power, a must-have.”