We tried Gisou, the honey-infused healthy hair range taking over Instagram

4 June 2021
gisou-2

Negin Mirsalehi's haircare collection just dropped in the UK - and we think you're going to love it

If you're one of 31-year-old Dutch beekeeper and influencer Negin Mirsalehi's six million Instagram followers, you'll be familiar with her abundance of glossy, full, flowing hair. 'Hair goals' doesn't even begin to cover it. She credits her long healthy hair to an old family recipe for Honey Infused Hair Oil, which she's used since she was a little girl. Now the honey forms the centrepiece of a honey-infused haircare collection, which dropped in the UK at Selfridges this month.  According to Forbes, Negin turned down a $800,000 brand ambassadorship with a major hair care line in favour of founding her own. And already we're in love with it.

The collection, named Gisou and priced from £27, is inspired by her upbringing as the daughter of a sixth-generation beekeeper father and hairdresser mother. Growing up Negin would eat her father's honey every day. "He always told us to eat one teaspoonful every morning. According to him honey really is the best medicine. My mother used it as a natural antiseptic too - it soothed our sore throats and treated our cuts and scratches."

When it comes to hair, honey is a natural humectant that attracts and retains moisture. Honey is also full of vitamins, minerals, amino acids and antioxidants and has anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties.

The hair oil was born after Negin's Persian mother moved to the Netherlands and was unimpressed with the haircare offering and set about creating her own with as many natural ingredients as possible. Logically, the family's Mirsaleji honey was the key ingredient. “For as long as I can remember, my family’s homemade Honey Infused Hair Oil has kept my locks moisturised and conditioned,” says Negin.

“I use a drop or two first thing in the morning to nourish, hydrate and polish and use additional drops throughout the day to tame flyaways. I apply it as an overnight treatment to strengthen and moisturise my hair and add it to hair masks and conditioners for deeper nourishment. Before and after stying, the hair oil prevents dehydration and keeps free radicals at bay," she says.

Negin says that she stopped using the honey-infused hair oil for a while to see how much of a part it played in the condition of her hair and claims that health of her hair visibly deteriorated when she wasn’t using it. After seeing how much it impacted her hair health, Negin set about bringing the honey-infused hair care to the market, launching in 2015. This month the collection finally dropped in the UK.

The six-piece range, comprising of hero product Honey-Infused Hair Oil , £35, Honey-Infused Hair Mask , £45, Honey-Infused Hair Perfume , £65,  Propolis Infused Polishing Primer , £27,  Propolis Infused Heat Protecting Spray , £33, and  Honey Infused Conditioner , £26, is available now, in pretty Millennial Pink glory (inspiration definitely taken from Glossier's packaging). We were among the first to try it. Here's what we thought.

Honey-Infused Hair Oil, £35

Tested by Jemma Thompson, social media and design manager

"My first impression was that the packaging is seriously weightily, it feels incredibly luxe – I can see why I’ve spotted it in so many Insta shelfies. The texture of the oils feels more like an oil-serum hybrid; you can see the influence from her family’s bee garden because it’s almost like runny honey but not sticky in the slightest. Scent wise it’s slightly sweet but very subtle I imagine it would layer nicely with the hair perfume for a stronger fragrance. What I love the most is that it’s super nourishing and sinks right into my hair and leaves me with a beautiful shine. It doesn’t feel greasy at all."

Buy now

Honey-Infused Hair Mask

, £45

Tested by Victoria Woodhall, editorial director

"Unlike the hair oil, the mask is silicone-free and comes in a very generous pot. It is extremely rich so a walnut-size was enough for my long bob. My hair felt nourished and moisturised without being weighed down, my curls felt light and healthy. Honey is a natural moisturiser, making it a great option for dry hair."

Honey-Infused Hair Perfume , £64

Tested by Victoria Woodhall, editorial director

"In any perfume, the main ingredient is alcohol, which is drying and so it’s not something I’d apply to my already dry hair. Although if you don’t have issues on that front  this is a fragrance that everyone will love as you swish by. It smella soft and feminine floral without being sickly and I’ve enjoyed spraying it on my clothes. The bottle is extremely pretty (a nod to Glossier) and the pocket size version is perfect for grown-up handbags and teen backpacks."

Buy now

Propolis-Infused Texturising Spray, £31

Tested by Victoria Woodhall, editorial director

"With alcohol as the first ingredient, again this is more suited to those who don’t suffer from dry hair. It’s a sea salt texturising spray for beachy waves so good for thick hair that needs a bit of definition."

 Buy now

Stand by for further reviews on the collection as we try it.

Follow Negin on Instragam


