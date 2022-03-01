We tried Gisou, the honey-infused healthy hair range taking over Instagram

The products on this page have been tested by our editorial team. If you buy something we write about we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you're one of 31-year-old Dutch beekeeper and influencer Negin Mirsalehi's six million Instagram followers, you'll be familiar with her abundance of glossy, full, flowing hair. 'Hair goals' doesn't even begin to cover it. She credits her long healthy hair to an old family recipe for Honey Infused Hair Oil, which she's used since she was a little girl. Now the honey forms the centrepiece of a honey-infused haircare collection, which dropped in the UK at Selfridges this month. According to Forbes, Negin turned down a $800,000 brand ambassadorship with a major hair care line in favour of founding her own. And already we're in love with it.

The collection, named Gisou and priced from £27, is inspired by her upbringing as the daughter of a sixth-generation beekeeper father and hairdresser mother. Growing up Negin would eat her father's honey every day. "He always told us to eat one teaspoonful every morning. According to him honey really is the best medicine. My mother used it as a natural antiseptic too - it soothed our sore throats and treated our cuts and scratches."

When it comes to hair, honey is a natural humectant that attracts and retains moisture. Honey is also full of vitamins, minerals, amino acids and antioxidants and has anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties.

The hair oil was born after Negin's Persian mother moved to the Netherlands and was unimpressed with the haircare offering and set about creating her own with as many natural ingredients as possible. Logically, the family's Mirsaleji honey was the key ingredient. “For as long as I can remember, my family’s homemade Honey Infused Hair Oil has kept my locks moisturised and conditioned,” says Negin.

“I use a drop or two first thing in the morning to nourish, hydrate and polish and use additional drops throughout the day to tame flyaways. I apply it as an overnight treatment to strengthen and moisturise my hair and add it to hair masks and conditioners for deeper nourishment. Before and after stying, the hair oil prevents dehydration and keeps free radicals at bay," she says.

Negin says that she stopped using the honey-infused hair oil for a while to see how much of a part it played in the condition of her hair and claims that health of her hair visibly deteriorated when she wasn’t using it. After seeing how much it impacted her hair health, Negin set about bringing the honey-infused hair care to the market, launching in 2015. This month the collection finally dropped in the UK.

The six-piece range, comprising of hero product Honey-Infused Hair Oil , £35, Honey-Infused Hair Mask , £45, Honey-Infused Hair Perfume , £65, Propolis Infused Polishing Primer , £27, Propolis Infused Heat Protecting Spray , £33, and Honey Infused Conditioner , £26, is available now, in pretty Millennial Pink glory (inspiration definitely taken from Glossier's packaging). We were among the first to try it. Here's what we thought.