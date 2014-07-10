Weekend Wonders: 12th and 13th July

10 July 2014

This week's on-and-off downpours have left us confused over how to spend our weekend. So Hanna Ibraheem has compiled her top picks of activities to help make your deicison a little easier.

From dining in the middle of a car-less Regent Street to drinking botanical drinks in Kew's secret garden, there's something for everyone - whether you play it safe inside or brave the great outdoors...

Indulge in luxurious gelato

Made from top quality natural raw ingredients, Scoop Gelato delivers ice cream that is out of this world. With a wide range of delicious flavours on offer, each gelato is created in their state-of-the-art laboratory, where all ingredients are added one by one to make them as vibrant and tasty as possible. Scoop also selects their ingredients according to origin, meaning you’ll experience different aromatic notes of the best cocoas, vanilla pods and coffee beans from around the world.

Scoop – Natural Luxury Gelato , based in Covent Garden, Soho and South Kensington

Dine in the middle of Regent Street

Every Sunday throughout July, you'll be able to stand in the middle of Regent Street without fear of a double decker heading towards you. The busy street will be transformed into a traffic-free zone as they host their Summer Streets events. Each week will be themed; food (13th), fashion (20th) and Magnum’s 25th birthday (27th). This weekend’s food theme will see 60 stalls of food serving up their best dishes in a unique al fresco dining experience. There will be live music, as well as performances from City Academy, including ballroom, urban and flashmobs.

Summer Streets, Regent Street, find out more information  here

Get your hands on the world’s most advanced (and smartest) hair styler

This product is amazing. A world first, the clever people at Braun have created SensoCare, a piece of groundbreaking technology that works to protect your hair against heat. Once switched on, you’ll be asked about your hair length, thickness and whether it is coloured (your answers can be saved as a profile for future uses) before automatically selecting the optimum temperature for your locks.

It’ll continue to read your hair at an amazing 20 times a second and continue to adjust its heat to suit your hair needs for maximum heat protection. After every stroke, the screen will give you feedback on the speed of your hair styling and the moisture level of your tresses (perfect for the ever-changing weather conditions). It can also be used to create gorgeous curls or laid back waves, among many other styles. This is the smartest and only hair tool you need.

Braun SensoCare, £89.99, available  here

Party at a healthy rave

Meet Ravercise, your new favourite exercise class. Complete with live DJ playing drum and bass music, professional dance teachers and a low lit club dance floor, this fast-paced dance session will give you the most fun and intense workout of your life. Every session ends with a skank-out, giving you a chance to showcase your best moves. It’s the healthiest party you could go to.

Ravercise , timing and price dependent on class and package, located in Shoreditch and Brixton

Sip on plant-based drinks

This summer, Kew Gardens are hosting Plantasia – a world of botanical discoveries and sensory experiences for all ages. Highlights on the agenda include a Barefoot Walk, Plant Family Croquet and Tai Chi sessions. But our favourite is the Gin and Tonic Garden. Tucked away in their Secluded Garden Glasshouse, mixologists will create special botanical drinks (both alcoholic and non-alcoholic). They’ll then explain their health-enhancing properties and you can even take the recipe home to re-create yourself.

Plantasia , price dependent on experience (many are free), running until 7 September, Kew Gardens

Re-visit your favourite childhood pictures

If you were a fan of the pictures in Roald Dahl books then this may be the exhibition for you. The House of Illustration are hosting Quentin Blake: Inside Stories, a chance to get a close look at the famous and beloved illustrator’s work. From his work for Roald Dahl, to John Yeoman, Russel Hoban and Michael Rosen, you’ll be taken on Blake’s journey from first roughs, to storyboards and through to finished art works in a range of different mediums. It's a chance to reminisce over your most loved childhood tales.

Quentin Blake: Inside Stories , running until 2 November 2014, House of Illustration, 2 Granary Square, N1C 4BH

Experience the cabaret underworld

Every Friday and Saturday, the Oscar Wilde Bar in Hotel Cafe Royal transforms into The Black Cat Cabaret. Inspired by MontMartre, France’s dark absinthe-soaked cabaret scene, there will be modern performances while guests dine on the range of tasty meals and unique drinks selection. The iconic bar has been restored back to its authentic Louis XVI detailing, providing you with a setting for a night of opulence.

Oscar Wilde Bar , from 6pm, Hotel Cafe Royal, 68 Regent Street, London W1B 4DY, to purchase tickets or for more information please call (0)20 7284 4700 or email bookings@theblackcat.info

Go back to yoga basics

Fierce Grace has recently opened new yoga studio The Hot House to bring you ‘no frills’ half price classes with newly certified teachers. A UK first, each session strips yoga back to basics to encourage your growth, development and learning. As well as classes, The Hot House will also offer workshops run by Michele Pernata, founder of Fierce Grace, and some of the UK’s top yoga teachers. The workshop schedule will include posture clinics, mini teacher trainings, the FG Yoga Alliance 200 hour Certification and injury courses.

The Hot House, £8 per session, 173 - 175 Queens Crescent, London NW5 4DS

Paint summer on your nails

Essie’s summer collection offers six bold and intense shades that perfectly complement the sultry season. There’s Haute In The Heat, a daring pink for a city night out, Strut Your Stuff and Ruffles & Feathers, a serene respective blue and green to reflect the perfect beach landscape, Urban Jungle and Fierce, No Fear for a cosmopolitan safari and Roarrrange, a stand out orange for when you want to release your inner animal. Its wide panned brush means your whole nail is covered in two easy strokes and dries quickly – perfect for when you’re eager to get out in the sun.

Essie Summer Collection, £7.99, available  here

Don't be late for tea

This weekend, the Horniman Museum will be hosting their Curious Tea Party, an Edwardian-inspired day of music, dance and food in their beautiful gardens. There will be performances, including a special tea dance, a singing treasure hunt, live jazz music, circus acts and much more. Each day has a different schedule across different locations so be sure to check the timetable for more information.

Horniman’s Curious Tea Party , 12pm – 5pm, Horniman Museum & Garden

