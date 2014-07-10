Weekend Wonders: 12th and 13th July

4 / 11

Get your hands on the world’s most advanced (and smartest) hair styler

This product is amazing. A world first, the clever people at Braun have created SensoCare, a piece of groundbreaking technology that works to protect your hair against heat. Once switched on, you’ll be asked about your hair length, thickness and whether it is coloured (your answers can be saved as a profile for future uses) before automatically selecting the optimum temperature for your locks.

It’ll continue to read your hair at an amazing 20 times a second and continue to adjust its heat to suit your hair needs for maximum heat protection. After every stroke, the screen will give you feedback on the speed of your hair styling and the moisture level of your tresses (perfect for the ever-changing weather conditions). It can also be used to create gorgeous curls or laid back waves, among many other styles. This is the smartest and only hair tool you need.

Braun SensoCare, £89.99, available here