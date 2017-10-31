What Eyeko founder Nina Leykind spends her beauty budget on

From squeezy mascara tubes to speedy cat’s eye enabling liners, Eyeko has been at the forefront of liner, mascara and brow innovation since its launch in 1999 and remains a sellout makeup brand in the likes of Space NK and online. Of course a woman cannot live by mascara alone and Eyeko founder Nina knows a thing or two about snapping up innovative K beauty products or cutting corners in Boots and then combining her buys with her beloved statement liner and lashes. Here’s a glimpse of her beauty receipts and habits… GTG: Do you prefer to shop on or offline for beauty, and why? NL: “How I shop definitely depends on the brand I’m after. For instance, I love Nuxe tinted moisturisers but they aren’t stocked in many London stores so I shop for them directly online. Generally I buy most of my beauty products on my travels. We’ve just launched our Bespoke Mascara Service exclusively at Sephora Champs Elysees in Paris so every time I go in there I see something I just have to have.

I just picked up the Fenty Invisimatte Blotting Paper , £13, which remind of a similar product I launched 15 years ago. I probably buy most on my trips to Korea and Hong Kong- I always stock up on heaps of products from local brands. Despite having worked in beauty for the past 20 years I never tire of shopping for makeup!” GTG: Which shops or sites do you buy your beauty products from? NL: “Selfridges, Net-a-Porter, Space NK and ASOS are all great one stop shops for me.” GTG: What was your most recent skincare purchase? NL: “I got a Belif travel set on my last trip to California- it’s a great Korean skin care brand. I also really love that Sephora stock the travel sizes and minis that entice you to try new things. I’m excited that we’ll be launching our travel-size mascaras throughout Sephora Europe soon. Getting the opportunity to try lots of products means you can establish what you really love.” GTG: You have £500 to spend at a beauty counter. Which one do you choose and why? NL: “Does anyone solely shop from just one brand now?! I’ll choose fragrance and go with Byredo. I’m obsessed with Blanche , it smells so clean and I love the travel atomiser as well as the hair fragrance.”

GTG: Have you ever had your makeup done at a makeup counter? Which brand/why and what did you think of it? NL: “Years ago I would go to Shu Uemura and have individual false lashes applied for a night out. I’m really sad that they’re not in London anymore as it’s still one of my favourite brands.” GTG: What would be in your Boots shopping basket? NL: “ Simple Facial Wash Gel , £2.53, - I use it in the shower because it’s the best for removing everything (apart from waterproof mascara) without irritating my eyes or skin. I also use St Ives Blemish Fighting Apricot Scrub , £4.19, everyday because I love that squeaky clean skin feeling.”

GTG: What’s your favourite budget beauty buy? NL: “ Tea tree oil for any random breakouts and Evian Water Spray , from £2.56, as a makeup setting spray.”

GTG: And the most expensive? NL: “ La Mer The Mist , £60. It’s so hydrating and really gives my skin a boost. I never travel without it.”

GTG: What beauty products do you stock up on in your supermarket shop? NL: “ Original Source Tea Tree Oil and Mint Shower Gel , £1, sets me up for the day as I’m definitely not a morning person! That and a swipe of Eyeko Lash Alert Mascara , £19, to wake up and go.