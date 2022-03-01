What the pharmacist wants you to pack for healthy holiday hair, skin and gut

When it comes to holiday prep, we tend to focus on the essentials: clothes, passport and every skincare and makeup product imaginable, but less thought goes into packing for our health and wellbeing. We’ve all feared traveller's diarrhoea and have fallen victim to the odd hangover or four, but should we be taking extra precautions by packing products that boost our health while we’re jet setting? We asked co-founder of VictoriaHealth.com , pharmacist and GTG Expert Shabir Daya for his holiday health and wellbeing packing tips. For hair protection

Fulvic Acid Shampoo, £25 , Fulvic Acid Conditioner, £25 “Fulvic acid is a unique compound (it cannot be made in a lab) that holds more than 65 minerals and trace elements to deeply nourish the scalp and hair follicles which helps restore healthy shine and silkiness especially after hair has been exposed to the sun. It's also a chelator of heavy metals (ie it binds to them) so removes these minerals from hair exposed to hard water. Fulvic Acid Shampoo, £25 , and Fulvic Acid Conditioner, £25 are suitable for all hair types." For sun protection the ocean-friendly way

Aethic Sovee sunscreens, £48 “Increasingly, some of the holiday hotspots with delicate marine life are banning sunscreens which feature ingredients such as avobenzone and octinoxate. The reason is that these sunscreens have been shown to cause coral bleaching and it affects the marine life within these areas. Additionally, we are finding out that some of these sunscreens actually pass into the bloodstream and can disturb our hormonal processes. Some of these sunscreens may still claim to be bio-degradable but their ingredients may still bio-degrade into compounds that are detrimental to marine life. “ Aethic Sovee sunscreens, from £48, have a triple filter system that is highly water-resistant and does not contain these detrimental sun filters and is eco-compatible meaning that the ingredients are certified marine-positive in that they do not affect the marine environment. So Aethic sunscreens protect you and the environment.” For beating hangovers

Blooming Blends Hangover tincture, £22 “We have always thought of hangovers as being worse if you drank darker drinks such as whisky and red wine because of congeners (chemical by-products of the fermentation process commonly found in liquors, brandy and darker alcohols, including red wine) which are toxins known to cause a headache. Scientists still do not fully understand what causes a hangover and so people have often come up with their own rituals such as drinking water in between alcohol and rules on when to drink which type of alcohol such as 'beer before wine'. "A new study carried out over a two-year period by the University of Cambridge came up with the conclusion that no matter what type of alcohol you drink first, your hangover will be the same. Just in case you do indulge excessively, Blooming Blends Hangover tincture, £22 , works to enhance liver function to detoxify any alcohol in the body as well as brain-boosting herbs such as Gotu Kola to bring back focus." For settling an upset stomach

Travel-Biotic, £24.95 “While most people take a general probiotic to prevent stomach distress, it might be prudent to consider a specialised probiotic strain that has been shown in studies to calm down inflammation in the gut responsible for diarrhoea and to enhance the flourishing of the beneficial bacteria that live in the gut. "The natural yeast species is called saccharomyces boulardii and this particular species has completely different effects to other yeast species such as bakers yeast and brewer’s yeast. Unlike other beneficial bacteria, this species does not colonise or adhere to the gut and has a variety of mechanisms that aid in the control of Spanish tummy (an upset stomach aka traveller's diarrhoea) and its associated symptoms. It prevents pathogens from adhering to the gut lining. "It also enhances the secretion of inflammatory and anti-inflammatory compounds and it helps degrade harmful toxins released by the infective bacteria. The supplement is called Travel-Biotic, £24.95 , and I would recommend taking it seven days before any holiday and during." For constipation relief

Complete Fibre Cleanse, £21, De-Stress tincture by Blooming Blend, £22 “Travelling can often affect some routines – one of them being the regularity of bowel movement resulting in constipation. Although diarrhoea, upset stomach and bloating are more likely, constipation can be an issue for some people and this may be associated with travelling across time zones which change the time of the motion, dehydration due to air quality in planes, not drinking enough water and possibly indulging in alcohol (which leads to dehydration). "So while the key here is to hydrate the body, it might also be prudent to use a fibre supplement to clear the bowels such as Complete Fibre Cleanse, £21 , which you mix in with water (further helps dehydration) to cleanse the bowel region before constipation becomes an issue. "Some people have 'bathroom anxiety' - they are uncomfortable using hotel bathrooms and public washrooms - which often results in 'holding on'. This causes a 'drying out' effect and hence constipation. There is also a suggestion based on small studies that motility in the gut may follow a circadian rhythm, like many other processes within our bodies, and this becomes apparent in frequent flyers and shift workers. If you are one of these, you may wish to consider the use of a quick relaxant such as De-Stress tincture by Blooming Blend, £22 . For sunburn