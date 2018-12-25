The best savings to be had in health and beauty in the sales

The Boxing Day sales are already upon us, but really the sales have been rumbling on since Black Friday, with accountancy firm Deloitte also reporting that many Christmas discounts will be extended to as late as February. If it feels like there’s always a sale on, you’d be right, and it seems we feel conflicted by this as consumers. In a survey of 2000 Brits conducted by haircare brand Philip Kingsley , the Boxing Day sales came in as the eighth most significant stress trigger during the festive period, with Christmas shopping at number one, yet one of the most enjoyable aspects of the season also came up as...the Boxing Day sales. We’re all over the shop it seems, but to take the strain out of adding bargains to your basket, here’s a heads up on where to find the good stuff in health and beauty. Take it or leave it depending on which side of Boxing Day sales fence you fall…
Net a Porter’s sitewide sale kicked off the week before Christmas, with up to 50 per cent off designer sportswear, loungewear and some serious steals in the luxury beauty department. One handy NAP tool is that you can filter by percentage discount (a surprisingly rare feature) - some of the standouts so far include the Hourglass Ambient Lighting Edit in Surreal Light , which has dropped by 30 per cent from £69 to £49, an Eyeko Mini Mascara Wardrobe , also with 30 per cent off down from £25 to £18 and some Pat McGrath Labs party makeup must-haves - we predict a gold rush for the Skin Fetish 003 Illuminator Kit , down from £70 to £49 (another 30 per cent reduction for the mathematicians among you). We’ll also be sneaking in a Smith & Cult Nail Polish , which have been cut from £19 to £13 and a very chic Stella McCartney Falabella Cosmetics Case , down from £180 to £126 and definitely doubling up as a clutch for New Year parties.
Cult Beauty
Head here for Becca makeup discounts aplenty (we’ve got our sights set on the highlighters in particular, many of which have been reduced by around £10), as well as incredibly wearable high end makeup palettes - Too Faced Exclusive Sweet, Sexy & Too Faced Eye Set has dropped from £50 to £35 and includes an abundance of rich cream and chocolate toned shadows, a waterproof eyeliner and a nothing less than legendary mini version of the Better Than Sex Mascara. Cover FX Rose Gold Highlighting Palette , £23.80 from £34, is also a glowy good deal and we’ll be perfecting our after-dark eye by way of Huda Gemstone Obsession Palette , £17.50 from £25.
Beauty Bay
This online beauty emporium has gone big on the sale front - 50 per cent reductions have been running since last week. There are colourful eye palettes aplenty and high quality beauty basics that will become staples in your kit - take the Tweezerman Glitz and Glam Gift Set , £27.99 from £40, featuring some of the most precise tweezers in the business with a pro eyelash curler and soft pink purse as storage. Another failsafe sale buy is Mario Badescu Beauty Bay Holiday Duo , £17.49 from £29, which teams the sulphur based much-loved spot shrinking Drying Lotion with the soothing and moisturising Buffering Lotion. Illamasqua is also a brand to watch in the sales section - at the time of writing the Christmas Rock and Rouge Set , £30 from £60, was a particular catch for red lip lovers. To round off your Boxing Day sales bonanza in a calm and collected manner, This Works Sleep Power Nap Spray is handily reduced by almost £10 to £19.59 from £28. And breathe.
Harvey Nichols
HN got the sales off to an ‘every little helps’ start by reducing almost all of its beauty stock by 10 per cent, cue a collective rush on our part for Fenty Gloss Bomb , £14.40 from £16, the almost always sold out Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk, £21.60 from £24 and the instantly energising Nars Radiant Creamy Concealer , £21.60 from £24. Lotion and potion wise we’ll be slathering ourselves in Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Cream for the foreseeable, £39.60 from £44 for 240ml and Creme de la Mer Moisturising Cream , £108 from £120 for 30ml. The savings are all set to increase - it’s a slow build but do your luxe New Year beauty haul here and it all adds up nicely.
Feel Unique
Feel Unique is the beauty destination to head to for year-round generous, if random (37 per cent off anyone?), discounts, and the winter sales promises 50 per cent price reductions on some of the most sought-after beauty gems. Currently the fact that there’s 40 per cent off Estee Lauder Double Wear Foundation and 20 per cent off the Urban Decay Naked Cherry palette gives you a taster of the sales stock calibre. The beauty bundles also make for even more value for money - we picked up a Kérastase Shampoo and Masque Duo for £34.15 from £48.80 and a Kiehl’s Avocado Eye Treatment and Midnight Recovery Bundle for £55.50 from £74. If you’re after skincare and teeth tech, sonic cleansing specialist Foreo also began its sale on Christmas Eve at Feel Unique, with discounts of between 25 and 33 per cent on facial cleansing gadgets and the Issa range of toothbrushes. If you want to make significant savings on your Sunday Facial fodder, Feel Unique is the one.
ghd
A sales scramble wouldn’t feel right if tools and tech weren’t at least a passing consideration and if you’re in the market for a new hair styler, ghd’s winter sale starts on Boxing Day with 20 per cent off some of the brand’s new and iconic models. To whet your appetite, the ghd original styler is £80.40, down from £109, while the versatile ghd curve has been knocked down from £120 to £96. Good hair days for the year ahead pretty much guaranteed.
Sweaty Betty
Sportswear sales got off to a flying start with up to 70 per cent off in the week before Christmas. The leggings department is especially fruitful - we found some Zero Gravity Run leggings that we’ve been after for ages down to £47 from £95, running jackets to jog us into January at better than half price and a sleek black Barre to Gym Bag , £47 from £95, that we’re filing under ‘timeless classics’ - it’ll stash everything from your kit to your lunch box and will look slick with everything.
Hip and Healthy
Slightly more niche, and admittedly you need to get in quick to nab what you love in your size, but I always find myself heading to the Hip and Healthy sale as it’s the only way I can afford my favourite high end fitness labels such as Varley and The Upside while also getting my rent in on time. I’ve got my beady eye on The Upside Kravat Yoga Pants , £55 from £85, a black Seafolly one piece , £50 from £90 and the Varley Runyon Bra , £30 from £50. The selection is fairly small but beautifully curated so you won’t find yourself suffering from sales overwhelm either.
Glow Bar
Ending on a curveball, but if you’ve got enough stuff, London’s Glow Bar is offering 30 per cent off its rejuvenating infrared sauna session packages . Book in sets of five, ten or twenty (or more if you craving winter warmth) between 26th and 31st December and receive your discount by entering the code GLOWDAY at the checkout. Finish up with a moon milk in the café and any sales induced stress will melt away…
The late starters
John Lewis , Space NK , Liberty and Selfridges have all been holding their beauty sales cards close to their chests but expect big things.
