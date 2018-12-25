The best savings to be had in health and beauty in the sales

The Boxing Day sales are already upon us, but really the sales have been rumbling on since Black Friday, with accountancy firm Deloitte also reporting that many Christmas discounts will be extended to as late as February. If it feels like there’s always a sale on, you’d be right, and it seems we feel conflicted by this as consumers. In a survey of 2000 Brits conducted by haircare brand Philip Kingsley , the Boxing Day sales came in as the eighth most significant stress trigger during the festive period, with Christmas shopping at number one, yet one of the most enjoyable aspects of the season also came up as...the Boxing Day sales. We’re all over the shop it seems, but to take the strain out of adding bargains to your basket, here’s a heads up on where to find the good stuff in health and beauty. Take it or leave it depending on which side of Boxing Day sales fence you fall… Net a Porter

This online beauty emporium has gone big on the sale front - 50 per cent reductions have been running since last week. There are colourful eye palettes aplenty and high quality beauty basics that will become staples in your kit - take the Tweezerman Glitz and Glam Gift Set , £27.99 from £40, featuring some of the most precise tweezers in the business with a pro eyelash curler and soft pink purse as storage. Another failsafe sale buy is Mario Badescu Beauty Bay Holiday Duo , £17.49 from £29, which teams the sulphur based much-loved spot shrinking Drying Lotion with the soothing and moisturising Buffering Lotion. Illamasqua is also a brand to watch in the sales section - at the time of writing the Christmas Rock and Rouge Set , £30 from £60, was a particular catch for red lip lovers. To round off your Boxing Day sales bonanza in a calm and collected manner, This Works Sleep Power Nap Spray is handily reduced by almost £10 to £19.59 from £28. And breathe. Shop the Beauty Bay sale Harvey Nichols

Feel Unique is the beauty destination to head to for year-round generous, if random (37 per cent off anyone?), discounts, and the winter sales promises 50 per cent price reductions on some of the most sought-after beauty gems. Currently the fact that there’s 40 per cent off Estee Lauder Double Wear Foundation and 20 per cent off the Urban Decay Naked Cherry palette gives you a taster of the sales stock calibre. The beauty bundles also make for even more value for money - we picked up a Kérastase Shampoo and Masque Duo for £34.15 from £48.80 and a Kiehl’s Avocado Eye Treatment and Midnight Recovery Bundle for £55.50 from £74. If you’re after skincare and teeth tech, sonic cleansing specialist Foreo also began its sale on Christmas Eve at Feel Unique, with discounts of between 25 and 33 per cent on facial cleansing gadgets and the Issa range of toothbrushes. If you want to make significant savings on your Sunday Facial fodder, Feel Unique is the one. Shop the Feel Unique sale ghd

A sales scramble wouldn’t feel right if tools and tech weren’t at least a passing consideration and if you’re in the market for a new hair styler, ghd’s winter sale starts on Boxing Day with 20 per cent off some of the brand’s new and iconic models. To whet your appetite, the ghd original styler is £80.40, down from £109, while the versatile ghd curve has been knocked down from £120 to £96. Good hair days for the year ahead pretty much guaranteed. Shop the ghd winter sale Sweaty Betty

Sportswear sales got off to a flying start with up to 70 per cent off in the week before Christmas. The leggings department is especially fruitful - we found some Zero Gravity Run leggings that we’ve been after for ages down to £47 from £95, running jackets to jog us into January at better than half price and a sleek black Barre to Gym Bag , £47 from £95, that we’re filing under ‘timeless classics’ - it’ll stash everything from your kit to your lunch box and will look slick with everything. Shop the Sweaty Betty sale Hip and Healthy Slightly more niche, and admittedly you need to get in quick to nab what you love in your size, but I always find myself heading to the Hip and Healthy sale as it’s the only way I can afford my favourite high end fitness labels such as Varley and The Upside while also getting my rent in on time. I’ve got my beady eye on The Upside Kravat Yoga Pants , £55 from £85, a black Seafolly one piece , £50 from £90 and the Varley Runyon Bra , £30 from £50. The selection is fairly small but beautifully curated so you won’t find yourself suffering from sales overwhelm either. Shop the Hip and Healthy sale Glow Bar