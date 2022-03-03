When Get The Gloss met Ellie Goulding...

Should you happen to be one of Ellie Goulding’s 9.9 million Instagram followers, it’ll probably make sense why the British singer-songwriter made for the perfect fit for Pantene Pro-V’s new ‘Strong is Beautiful’ campaign . Whether frequenting Barry’s Bootcamp or getting a quick boxing session in before she hits the stage, the chart-topper is one of the key players in the entertainment industry paving the way when it comes to seeing fitness in a whole new light and re-defining what beauty means in the modern age for a whole new digitally-savvy generation. Looking the epitome of good health when we met her in her suite at the Rosewood Hotel in Covent Garden, she appeared every inch the cover girl dressed head-to-toe in white, with flawless makeup and an enviably sleek and voluminous coif of hair; but it was her charm, confidence and down-to-earth demeanour which gave her an extra edge. Her enthusiasm for all things beauty and fitness was clear from the get-go, as was her obvious ability to make anyone feel at ease in an instant. Open and friendly, she was more than happy to talk all things wellness with us - from her love of Dancehall when she works out (more on that later) to her beauty essentials. So what keeps the homegrown superstar feeling healthy and happy? We sat down with Ellie to find out. GTG: We love the message of the ‘Strong is Beautiful’ campaign. There seems to be a real shift in the media when it comes to the re-definition of beauty, leaning more towards being strong and not skinny. Could you tell us more about the collaboration and what makes you feel strong and why? EG: A few things really. I try to look after myself in a fitness way, so I look after my body and train hard. I’m not strict with myself with my diet, but I put a lot of my strength down to being vegetarian and just being mindful of everything and the people around me. That’s why I partnered with Pantene as they’ve made amazing advances towards being eco-friendly. My thing has always been that women should feel strong and that strength can come in different ways - I know some remarkable women. I love the idea of women feeling like they can kick ass physically and mentally! So it’s a great fit.

GTG: What are your favourite ways to keep fit? If we were to look into your workout weekly diary, what would we find? EG: I suppose it’s pretty intense. I run when I can and I box - I did a hardcore boxing session yesterday. It started off just as something I enjoyed for fitness, but now it’s genuinely turned into something I do on quite a serious level. I do quite a lot of pyrometric and metabolic exercises too which involve a lot of strength and agility, being connected with the floor and using my own bodyweight to do things like burpees, box jumps, squat jumps and lunges. I’ve picked up things along the way. For a few years I did Insanity, and then for a few years I started doing yoga. I’ve discovered that certain exercises work really well and that it's also really important to have a rest. Sometimes we think that we’ve just got to work, work and work until we’re feeling absolutely dead, but it’s your recovery time that’s the important thing. This is what I’ve learned from HIIT training - where you work your ass off for say, 30 seconds, then rest and then you do it again and rest again. Fitness is so brilliant not just for the body but also for a healthy mind and helping overall positivity and wellbeing. Sometimes if I haven’t trained, I’ll do a workout right before I go on stage as a warm-up and as my hair will be wet, my hair stylist ends up having to re-do it and re-style it again just before the show. I posted a picture on Instagram the other day of him mad at me because my hair was completely drenched following one warm-up in particular... MORE GLOSS: Boxing - why it’s the full body workout that actually works GTG: What do you do to feel stronger on the inside and outside with regards to what you eat? EG: I don’t eat meat or fish for a variety of reasons. I feel better off not eating meat - I feel healthier, stronger, never bloated and I don’t get stomach aches or have any issues with my digestion. I feel that it’s also a massive contributor towards global warming and climate change. I drink a lot of water and green tea too. People often ask if I drink alcohol as I’m so into fitness and the answer’s yes, I do - you’ve got to have a balance! I think fitness has boomed so much in the past few years that it’s now gone the other way and some people are having this sort of obsessive lifestyle but for me, it’s all about balance so I drink, but I also train very hard. It doesn’t work all the time, say, if I have a hangover, but I try. It sometimes helps though! At first you’re like “Argh, this is awful!” but then you do start to feel better, eventually...

GTG: What’s on your workout playlist? GTG: I’ll show you [gets out her smartphone]. I have things like Sigala, Gorgon City, Flume, Jay-Z, AlunaGeorge, all kinds of stuff. My guilty pleasure is ‘Get Ugly’ by Jason Derulo. The best workout playlist though is if you type in ‘Dancehall Queen’ on Spotify - you can’t help but dance and run to it! It’s so uplifting and positive and has such a good groove. GTG: How do you keep your hair looking and feeling its best when it’s suffering from the effects of work, workouts and general life? EG: I have to wash my hair every day because of what I do; so it’s important for me to use a shampoo and conditioner that really protects my hair. Thick, voluminous hair with non-dry ends is the ideal situation for me and that’s what Pantene gives me. With stage, training, all the travelling and flying (it’s amazing after a flight how weird your hair can get!), it’s nice to finally find a shampoo I can just rely on and take everywhere with me - the conditioning mask is also really really good. I love this collaboration because like you said, things in fashion and beauty are changing and there’s much more of an emphasis on women being strong. Women have always been really badass, but now we have a voice and no one can stop us. It’s moving forward and improving and I think it’s really powerful and really cool of Pantene to further the message.