Which 70s icon are you channelling?

70s beauty was referenced in almost every guise on SS15 catwalks. Models sashayed down the catwalk in the manner of glitter adorned rock groupies at House of Holland and Ashish, 70s siren Jerry Hall was the beauty muse for makeup artist Lucia Pieroni’s red lips and blue eyes at Emanuel Ungaro while boho bronze cheeks and limbs accompanied by centre partings and free flowing lengths at the likes of Pucci and Chloe harked back to the giddy, easy-going Woodstock days. 70s beauty was as intoxicating and free as the spirit of the decade itself; the strong 70s woman wore it her way. Which way will you wear it? Read on to discover your 70s beauty soulmate…

Still Life Photography by Ian Skelton

Art Direction by Sarah McGinnis