Beauty

Which 70s icon are you channelling?

23 August 2015

1 / 6

Which 70s icon are you channelling?

70s beauty was referenced in almost every guise on SS15 catwalks. Models sashayed down the catwalk in the manner of glitter adorned rock groupies at House of Holland and Ashish, 70s siren Jerry Hall was the beauty muse for makeup artist Lucia Pieroni’s red lips and blue eyes at Emanuel Ungaro while boho bronze cheeks and limbs accompanied by centre partings and free flowing lengths at the likes of Pucci and Chloe harked back to the giddy, easy-going Woodstock days. 70s beauty was as intoxicating and free as the spirit of the decade itself; the strong 70s woman wore it her way. Which way will you wear it? Read on to discover your 70s beauty soulmate…

Still Life Photography by Ian Skelton

Art Direction by Sarah McGinnis

2 / 6

Farrah Fawcett: Golden Goddess

There’s the famously flicked, highlighted hair (rumoured to be maintained with lemon juice), the megawatt smile and the fluttery lashes, but what really defined Farrah Fawcett’s laid back 70s Californian glamour was her deep, honeyed tan. Make it modern by layering glowing gels, powders and oils where the sun naturally hits.

Products in shot

Michael Kors Into The Glow Hydrating Bronzing Gel Creme in 02 Sun Chaser , £25

Chanel Le Vernis in Holiday , £18

Guerlain Terracotta Huile Du Voyageur,  £39.50

Guerlain Terracotta Bronzing Powder in 01 , £35.50

Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess Gel Bronzer, £24, discontinued

Benefit Sunbeam , £19.50

Nars Multiple in Portofino , £29

Sunglasses by   Linda Farrow

3 / 6

Jane Birkin : Effortless Gallic Elegance

THAT fringe, those lashes...Birkin’s brand of beauty is chic and seductive beyond measure. If you’ve got a fringe, wear it wispy, and if you’re fringe-free embrace flyaways. Combine carefree hair with curled lashes, a coat or two of mascara and flushed lips and cheeks and you’ll have French lotharios crooning Je t’aime in no time.

Products in shot

Suqqu Eyelash Curler,  £18

Miller Harris Coeur de Jardin EDP , £65

Chanel Lèvres Scintillantes in 204,  £22

Chanel Les Beiges Baume à Levres in shade 10 , Limited Edition

Eyeko Eye Do Mascara , £20

Aerin Multi Colour for Lips and Cheeks in 01 Natural , £32

Millie Mackintosh false eyelashes,  from £5.39

Monica Vinader Marie Pendant , £115 and  Monica Vinader Siren Medium Bezel Pendant , £75, on  Fine Open Link Chain , £75

4 / 6

Bold Southern Belle

Fire engine red lips, big earrings and a lioness mane of blonde hair made Jerry one of the hottest stars of the 70s. Emulate her Texan sex appeal with a glossy scarlet lip, smokey eye and hint of heady perfume, not forgetting the all important ear adornments.

Products in shot

Bourjois Limited Summer Edition Volume 1 Seconde Mascara in Black , £9.99

Tom Ford Eye Colour Quad in 10 Titanium Smoke , £64

YSL Shocking Eyeliner Effet Faux Cils Bold Felt-Tip Eyeliner Pen in 01 , £25.50

Dior Rouge Brillant Lipgloss in 999 , £26.50

YSL Opium EDP , from £49.50

Charlotte Tilbury x Norman Parkinson Matte Revolution 1975 Lipstick , £23

Charlotte Tilbury x Norman Parkinson Filmstar Bronze and Glow,  £55

Earrings by  Susan Caplan Vintage 

5 / 6

Ali MacGraw: Natural Beauty, Straight Up

A shiny curtain of straight hair, naturally full brows and a healthy glow were all staples of Ali Macgraw's low key, boho 70s beauty aesthetic. Follow suit by smoothing on a glassy hair serum, enhancing your brow shape and adding a hint of colour to cheeks.

Products in shot

Nuxe Huile Prodigieuse Multi Usage Dry Oil , £28

Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Multi Colour in Marinière 01, Limited Edition

Ojon Rare Blend Tamer Wand , £12.50

Clinique Just Browsing Brush On Styling Mousse in 03 Deep Brown , £16

O&M Frizzy Logic Shine Serum , £21

Soigné Nail Polish in Crème au Beurre , £11

Laura Mercier Crème Cheek Colour in Canyon , £21.50

Rockins Rose Printed Scarf,  £165

6 / 6

Debbie Harry: The Original Rock Chick

No one did punk pretty better than Debbie. Think cut-glass cheekbones made bolder by a swipe of blusher, ruffled, peroxide blonde hair and dark and dangerous eye makeup. Tune into her devil-may-care vibe and bring eyes to the fore with lashings of kohl and metallic shadow, letting electric pink lips and textured hair do the backing vocals.

Products in shot

YSL Rouge Pur Couture Vernis à Lèvres in 13 , £26

Jo Malone Velvet Rose & Oud Cologne Intense , £105

Nars Dual Intensity Eyeshadows , £21 each (from l-r: Phoebe, Desdemona, Subra)

Oribe Dry Texturising Spray,  £39

Nars Blush in Desire , £23

Benefit Bad Gal Waterproof Kohl Eyeliner in Black,  £15.50

Gold and Silver cuff,  Topshop

Silver cuff,  H&M 

More Gloss

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Beauty

13 best new body SPFs for all skin types and budgets

Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Explore More

 