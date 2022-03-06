What is a micellar shampoo and is it for you?

When it comes to skincare staples, micellar water has earned a permanent place in many people’s regimes. Gentle yet effective, it makes swift work of stubborn eye makeup and serves as a valuable extra cleanse when you need it too. When the tech's applied to the world of hair care, can the same be said too? The new wave of micellar shampoos hitting our shores is trying build up a good case for it.

They work in a very similar way to their skincare counterparts in their use of dirt-loving micelle molecules that act like magnets to lift impurities away. The idea is that they cleanse hair without drying it out - a milder and gentler daily alternative that isn’t too harsh. They also contain other hydrating goodies to help lock in moisture and, while some contain stronger detergents to make them more deep cleaning, others are sulphate-free to make them that much less stripping for coloured hair types too.

Fine and limp hair types also stand to benefit most from these shampoos, due to their ability to not weigh hair down. Intrigued? Whether you’re looking to save or splurge, here are our top picks for any budget.

Charles Worthington Everyday Gentle Micellar Shampoo, £5.99