What is a micellar shampoo and is it for you?

Ayesha Muttucumaru 16 November 2018
micellar-shampoos

If you love a micellar water, there’s a good chance you’ll love the hair care equivalent too. Here’s what you need to know about the trend

When it comes to skincare staples, micellar water  has earned a permanent place in many people’s regimes. Gentle yet effective, it makes swift work of stubborn eye makeup and serves as a valuable extra cleanse when you need it too. When the tech's applied to the world of hair care, can the same be said too? The new wave of micellar shampoos hitting our shores is trying build up a good case for it.

They work in a very similar way to their skincare counterparts in their use of dirt-loving micelle molecules that act like magnets to lift impurities away. The idea is that they cleanse hair without drying it out - a milder and gentler daily alternative that isn’t too harsh. They also contain other hydrating goodies to help lock in moisture and, while some contain stronger detergents to make them more deep cleaning, others are  sulphate-free  to make them that much less stripping for coloured hair types too.

Fine and limp hair types also stand to benefit most from these shampoos, due to their ability to not weigh hair down. Intrigued? Whether you’re looking to save or splurge, here are our top picks for any budget.

Charles Worthington Everyday Gentle Micellar Shampoo, £5.99

Sulphate, silicone and paraben-free, this clear-coloured number is refreshingly stripped back. Extremely mild, it’s great for fine hair types looking for a no-fuss option for regular use.

Buy it now 

Herbal Essences Bio:Renew Micellar Water & Blue Ginger Shampoo, £5.99

If you’re looking for a deeper clean, try this - it gives impressive ‘swish’ factor. Containing soothing blue ginger in addition to sodium laureth sulfate (SLES), it leaves hair bouncy and shiny. It’s also gluten, colourant and paraben-free.

Buy it now

Pantene Micellar Cleanse and Nourish Shampoo, £3.99

A neutral pH and large dirt-sapping micelles work to provide a gentle cleanse that doesn’t compromise hair’s condition. Also containing SLES, it’s great for cutting through grease and excess oil.

Buy it now

Kerastase Aura Botanica Bain Shampoo, £16.55

Sulphate, silicone and paraben-free, this caring cleanser also features Samoan coconut, Moroccan argan and sweet orange essential oils to leave dry ends hydrated too.

Buy it now

