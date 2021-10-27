Hair mousse is your BFF for voluminous, thick-looking hair and defined curls

The products on this page have been chosen by our editorial team. If you buy something we recommend we may earn an affiliate commission.

Much like fashion, hair trends also often work in cycles. However, they aren’t just confined to particular cuts or styles, but also certain products too. The next big comeback in hair? Mousse - but not as we’ve come to know it.

Far from making our curls and waves crispy like it did in our school days, mousse has had a makeover and is now lightweight, silky and deliciously whipped. Plus it's just as good for straight hair as it is for curly, gives hold, volume, natural texture and creating the illusion of thicker hair.

Here's your need to know on the lightest styling trick out there.

What can mousse do for you?

“It can be used on so many different hair types,” notes hairstylist Jamie Stevens , who’s an advocate of using it during blow-drying to give hair extra hold. Adding volume to straight hair (plus, making it easier to curl), thickness to thin hair and providing greater definition to curls, there’s a strong set of reasons suggesting why it’s a ‘trend’ that boasts some serious staying power.

What’s the best way to apply mousse?

Often worried that mousse might weigh my hair down, I’d steered away from it in the past if truth be told. However, this could very well be because I’d been applying incorrectly. “When showing clients how to use it, we always say to apply the mousse to a comb first and then comb it through,” recommends Jamie. “This way, it’s applied more evenly and you won't overload in one area.”

If you’re looking for the type of crunchy style that’s reminiscent of the 90s though, it’s best to get more hands-on: “If you are putting it on to dry naturally for a more scrunch-dried look, then I would use my hands and apply with a scrunching motion all over," Jamie says.

For naturally curly hair, mousse can prove to have an invaluable place in your styling regime when it comes to definition. Application again is key. “It’s not just what you use, it’s the way you use it that makes it modern,” explains hairstylist and curl specialist, Karine Jackson .

Her method of choice? Cocktailing mousse with argan oil to style hair, distributing it evenly from root to tip for a full head of curls. Hair needn’t be wet to begin with either. “I think most people think mousse should be used on damp hair, but it can really amp up your texture and crisp up curls when dispensed into dry hair,” she says, also noting how mousse's revival coincides with the return of another iconic 80s hair trend - the perm. “We’re seeing a resurgence of perms in the salon - we’re doing around four a day,” she comments. “You can’t really style a perm without mousse, it’s a curl essential. I think there’s a preconception that if you have a perm, you’ll wake up with good-to-go perfect curls every morning - but you do still need to style it and mousse will be your best friend for this.”

