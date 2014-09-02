Who won what at the Creative HEAD Most Wanted Awards?

Last night, the Turbine Hall at the Tate Modern hosted the very best in the hairdressing industry as the Creative Head Most Wanted Awards took place to celebrate the most accomplished individuals and teams across the country.
Presented by Jack Whitehall, the awards ranged from the best salon team to this year’s hair icon. Judged by a panel of industry experts comprising of session stylist James Brown, A-list hair colourist and John Frieda Salons Artistic Colour Director (and Get The Gloss Expert) Nicola Clarke , Beauty and Health Editor of Vogue Jessica Diner and Seanhanna Artistic Director Yesmin O’Brien, the big winner of the night was Sam McKnight who took home not just the Trophy for Best Session Stylist (a third win which has given him Most Wanted LEGEND status), but also the award for Hair Icon.
Here is the full list of winners from the night’s festivities...
Team Awards
Best Salon Team
Sponsored by Paul Mitchell
Rainbow Room International, Glasgow (George Square)
Best Local Salon
Sponsored by Aston & Fincher
Malcolm Murphy Hair, Leicester
Best Salon Experience
Sponsored by L’Oréal Professionnel
Ruffians, London
Best New Salon
Sponsored by Alterna Haircare
Laundry, Sheffield
Individual Awards
Creative Talent
Sponsored by Sexy Hair
Darren Ambrose, D&J Ambrose
Business Thinker
Sponsored by Alan Howard
Angelo Vallillo, Zullo & Holland
Colour Expert
Sponsored by Wella Professionals
Mark Leeson, Mark Leeson Hair Body And Mind
Hair Trend
Sponsored by Tangle Teezer
Petros Mairoudhiou, Trevor Sorbie
Award For Innovation
Sponsored by Cloud Nine
Lisa Shepherd With Express Color Bar
Session Stylist
Sponsored by BaByliss PRO
Sam McKnight
Hair Icon
Sponsored by JOICO
Sam McKnight