Who won what at the Creative HEAD Most Wanted Awards?

Last night, the Turbine Hall at the Tate Modern hosted the very best in the hairdressing industry as the Creative Head Most Wanted Awards took place to celebrate the most accomplished individuals and teams across the country.

Presented by Jack Whitehall, the awards ranged from the best salon team to this year’s hair icon. Judged by a panel of industry experts comprising of session stylist James Brown, A-list hair colourist and John Frieda Salons Artistic Colour Director (and Get The Gloss Expert) Nicola Clarke , Beauty and Health Editor of Vogue Jessica Diner and Seanhanna Artistic Director Yesmin O’Brien, the big winner of the night was Sam McKnight who took home not just the Trophy for Best Session Stylist (a third win which has given him Most Wanted LEGEND status), but also the award for Hair Icon.

Here is the full list of winners from the night’s festivities...

Team Awards

Best Salon Team

Sponsored by Paul Mitchell

Rainbow Room International, Glasgow (George Square)

Best Local Salon

Sponsored by Aston & Fincher

Malcolm Murphy Hair, Leicester

Best Salon Experience

Sponsored by L’Oréal Professionnel

Ruffians, London

Best New Salon

Sponsored by Alterna Haircare

Laundry, Sheffield

Individual Awards

Creative Talent

Sponsored by Sexy Hair

Darren Ambrose, D&J Ambrose

Business Thinker

Sponsored by Alan Howard

Angelo Vallillo, Zullo & Holland

Colour Expert

Sponsored by Wella Professionals

Mark Leeson, Mark Leeson Hair Body And Mind

Hair Trend

Sponsored by Tangle Teezer

Petros Mairoudhiou, Trevor Sorbie

Award For Innovation

Sponsored by Cloud Nine

Lisa Shepherd With Express Color Bar

Session Stylist

Sponsored by BaByliss PRO

Sam McKnight

Hair Icon

Sponsored by JOICO

Sam McKnight