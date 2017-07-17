Why ghd need you to “save” your hair over summer

Thinking about getting your hair cut sometime soon? Stop right there. Split ends aren’t something we’d normally encourage, but if you can eke your long hair out until September, you’ll be doing so for a seriously good cause, and here’s why. Ghd has teamed up with The Little Princess Trust to launch the #choptoyourchin campaign, an initiative running throughout August, September and October to inspire you to take seven inches off your lengths. This may seem dramatic if you’re used to a micro-snip, but there’s never been a better reason to go for a bob, as your crowning glory will go towards the manufacture of wigs for children and young adults in the UK and Ireland who’ve lost their own hair through cancer treatment or other illnesses. Why seven inches I hear you ask? It may be a little more than you’d normally chop, but it’s the minimum donation that the charity requires to make a wig for a child in need. Since its founding in 2006, The Princess Trust has donated more than 5000 free wigs to children who’ve lost their own hair. With demand on the rise, the charity needs as much support as possible to continue making and supplying its real hair wigs.

If you’ve got some length to give, hold tight until 21st September, official ‘chop to your chin day’, when ghd stylists and participating salons will be offering complimentary haircuts and styling tips to those donating the required 17cm (time to whip the ruler out). Keen but nervous about going shorter? Let ghd global ambassador Adam Reed talk you into it: “Short hair can need more styling maintenance than longer hair, but remember that short hair takes less time to dry so you can dedicate those extra minutes that you’ve saved on drying to styling your hair each day.” “If you’re going for a drastic cut from long to short, ask your hairdresser to show you the different ways of styling your new hair using a ghd styler. You’ll find that hair will be lighter as there is less hair weighing it down, so it can require totally different styling techniques.” Adam won’t leave you high and dry there either - he’s come up with genius bob styling inspiration to accompany the campaign, just in case you were still on the fence re: your length. The Textured Bob

“This is a soft and tousled, effortless wave. To create the slightly dishevelled texture, twist dry hair and then reverse the waves to create an ‘S’ bend, similar to a modern scrunch.” The Wavy Chop

“This loose modern wave has a kick instead of a curl. Go for a deep side parting with a tuck behind the ear for a glamorous finish.” The Luxe Lob