The Mankind Christmas Collection is the best grooming gift around

Anna Hunter 4 October 2018
mankind-advent-calendar-main

It’s worth £475 and packed with full-size skin, hair, body and bath products from luxe brands such as Omorovicza and Elemis - here’s why this particular present is a no brainer

I don’t know about your household, but my fiancé’s skincare shelf is currently busier than mine. He’s experimental, knows his brands and we have had deep middle of the night conversations about hyaluronic acid. Possibly just us there, but his friends all take an interest in skincare too and I’ve sat next to many men at weddings and found myself discussing the merits of a particular spot cream or eye serum, with the topic instigated by them.

As such, I know that any of these guys would be hugely appreciative of an expert edit of opulent, effective products, and that’s exactly what Mankind  has put together in this year’s Christmas gift offering from the premium grooming destination. The majority will work just as well for you too, making the £100 price tag seem particularly economical given that the lot is worth £475 and all 12 products within the collection are full-sized. Here’s what’s in the box...

  • Elemis Pro-Collagen Marine Cream 50ml, worth £82
  • Regenerate Advance Foaming Mouthwash 50ml, worth £15
  • Men-U Facial Wash 100ml, worth £14.95
  • Anthony Shower Sheets 150ml, worth £22
  • Hanz De Fuko Claymation, worth £16
  • Korres Fig Shower Gel 250ml, worth £8
  • Molton Brown Tobacco Absolute Bath 300ml, worth £20
  • Recipe For Men Deodorant Stick 75ml, worth £16
  • Omorovicza Deep Cleansing Mask 50ml, worth £80
  • Jack Black Supreme Cream Triple Cushion Shave 226ml, worth £22
  • ARgENTUM L’etoile Infinie Enhancing Face Oil 30ml, worth £82
  • Avant Anti-Ageing Glycolic Firming Eye Contour Cream 10ml, worth £99

The set will be available to buy from 8th October, but you can pre-order it now at mankind.co.uk . The potential of being one of those people that has a key present sorted by October gives me the Christmas joy already. Get in there.

Your 10 most bought beauty products in September

Follow Anna on  Twitter  and  Instagram


You may also like

Are foot peels and exfoliating socks the key to baby soft feet?

Lisa Snowdon tells us the morning and evening beauty routines she swears by

Glossy picks: our favourite new launches for glowing summer skin

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Beauty

Glossy picks: our favourite new launches for glowing summer skin

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Explore More