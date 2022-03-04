The Mankind Christmas Collection is the best grooming gift around

I don’t know about your household, but my fiancé’s skincare shelf is currently busier than mine. He’s experimental, knows his brands and we have had deep middle of the night conversations about hyaluronic acid. Possibly just us there, but his friends all take an interest in skincare too and I’ve sat next to many men at weddings and found myself discussing the merits of a particular spot cream or eye serum, with the topic instigated by them.

As such, I know that any of these guys would be hugely appreciative of an expert edit of opulent, effective products, and that’s exactly what Mankind has put together in this year’s Christmas gift offering from the premium grooming destination. The majority will work just as well for you too, making the £100 price tag seem particularly economical given that the lot is worth £475 and all 12 products within the collection are full-sized. Here’s what’s in the box...