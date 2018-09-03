GHD's new smart straightener claims to make your hair 70% healthier

Anna Hunter 3 September 2018
ghd-platinum

It’s a world first: a straightener that adapts to the thickness of your hair and your real-world styling habits to boost shine, enhance results and help you preserve colour and condition. Here’s the deal with the ghd platinum+

If you’re a number cruncher, you’ll enjoy the stats associated with ghd’s new styling launch. The  platinum+ straightener , £175, has been in development for five years, and puts forward some lofty claims vs. your average styler working at 230ºC, namely…

  • If you usually style your hair for 20 minutes in the morning, you can halve that to ten.
  • The colour you forked out for will last twice as long.
  • Your hair will be 70 per cent healthier.
  • It heats up faster than any other model- 20 seconds and you’re good to go.
  • Your hair will be 20 per cent shinier than it would be had you air dried it.

The figures are seductive, and the ghd lab team is proclaiming the platinum+ to be a hair gadgetry breakthrough owing to its “intelligence”. Its salient feature is predictive technology- it can sense the thickness of your hair, how you section it during styling and the speed at which you style, apparently adjusting power accordingly while maintaining an optimum temperature thanks to new tech that monitors the heat of the straightener plates 250 times a second. All of the above wizardry should allow you style your hair in one stroke, every time, while maintaining heat that’s healthier for hair and less likely to cause damage (185ºC is the max, but the straightener will adjust to a lower temperature if your hair is fine or if you tend style in thinner sections).

The ghd lot has built this new launch to last too- it has a warranty of three years, reflecting the fact that more than 700 models were dropped over 575 000 times during a testing period of 760 000 plus hours, with the hinges put under scrutiny 180 million times and the thermal element trialled over two million times. The science experiments and algorithm function are certainly impressive- a tool that tailors its function to thick, thin, curly and afro hair types, as well as your styling preference, is welcome on our dressing table any day, but whether it makes a real difference to our lie-in status and styling results we’ll let you know- review incoming, but we’re hoping for a noticeable difference to our routine given that it’s a £66 hike up from the classic ghd styler. Sometimes good hair days are a numbers game…

Ghd platinum+ straightener, £175,  buy online

