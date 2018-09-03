GHD's new smart straightener claims to make your hair 70% healthier

If you’re a number cruncher, you’ll enjoy the stats associated with ghd’s new styling launch. The platinum+ straightener , £175, has been in development for five years, and puts forward some lofty claims vs. your average styler working at 230ºC, namely…

If you usually style your hair for 20 minutes in the morning, you can halve that to ten.

The colour you forked out for will last twice as long.

Your hair will be 70 per cent healthier.

It heats up faster than any other model- 20 seconds and you’re good to go.

Your hair will be 20 per cent shinier than it would be had you air dried it.

The figures are seductive, and the ghd lab team is proclaiming the platinum+ to be a hair gadgetry breakthrough owing to its “intelligence”. Its salient feature is predictive technology- it can sense the thickness of your hair, how you section it during styling and the speed at which you style, apparently adjusting power accordingly while maintaining an optimum temperature thanks to new tech that monitors the heat of the straightener plates 250 times a second. All of the above wizardry should allow you style your hair in one stroke, every time, while maintaining heat that’s healthier for hair and less likely to cause damage (185ºC is the max, but the straightener will adjust to a lower temperature if your hair is fine or if you tend style in thinner sections).