Why the new ghd straighteners make for the perfect summer romance

A lot like a man, a good pair of straighteners is hard to find. However, it seems that ghd has proven to be the best of mane matchmakers, with many having found their perfect partner among its range of hot hair tools to suit any hair type. Like relationships though, timing plays a big part and if you’re looking for something more along the lines of a summer romance this year, the beauty brand has your needs sorted too thanks to the new limited edition ghd SS16 Azores collection.

Inspired by the beautiful landscapes of the Azores islands, two of the brands bestsellers have been given a new season makeover and are now available in an assortment of sunny hues with accompanying travel-friendly, heat-resistant bags to guarantee a great hair day whether home or away this summer. From the ghd Serene Pearl Platinum Styler, £165, to the ghd Atlantic Jade Styler, £130, to the ghd Marine Allure Styler, £130, the process of creating soft modern waves or bouncy curls (as well as straight and shiny styles) has never been easier - nor more stylish. With the brand highlighting ‘Beach Waves’, ‘Flowing Waves’, and ‘Glam Waves’, as its top hair trends this summer, each straightener can be simply and speedily wielded to achieve your style of choice.

“The key with all of these trends is that hair looks conditioned, shiny and luxe but with movement and texture,” says top hair stylist and ghd Global Brand Ambassador, Adam Reed . “The Beach Waves move away from the stereotypical look of precision,” he explains. “Use the styler to create the foundation and structure of the look and air it out by lifting and shaking the hair to create a fresh and modern finish. With Flowing Waves, the key is to not put too much structure into the hair - do not over-style it! Add character to the finish with a soft bend to the ends and lots of movement.

“Glam Waves is based on a soft and modern wave that is really fresh. Fresh waves and fresh hair were key backstage at Fashion Week and this is definitely moving into next season. This is a modern take on quite a sixties look – hippy with a fresh and clean twist.”

Making switching your summer styles refreshingly easy to do, this is one summer romance we hope never ends.

Find out how to create each of the looks and buy the new ghd Azores collection here .

