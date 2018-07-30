Why this new own-brand Boots range is good news for your daily routine

In a world of rare plant extracts, gilded packaging and glossy ad campaigns, the humble own-brand range can seem a bit dowdy of the shelf. It’s affordable, but can it really bring the daily skincare and grooming benefits of the big guns?
Boots reckon so, and in an effort to up the own-brand game, the high street chemist has launched a selection of new in-house ranges, with other lines being reformulated, repackaged and extended in line with feedback from over 8500 customers. Said testers reviewed over 2000 products before the own-brand ranges were rolled out to ensure high quality alongside seriously modest price points, with the likes of the Expert Skincare line coming to fruition according to customers’ specific needs and demands. Here’s what’s else is new in the Boots skin, hair and bodycare aisles…
Skincare is more powerful
Boots own-brand skincare may start at £1, but that doesn’t mean you’re being short changed on the likes of antioxidants, hydrating agents and blemish targeting ingredients. The ever-popular Cucumber range has been reformulated to increase the antioxidant and emollient count to better protect and moisturise skin, while the Sensitive range has been redeveloped and expanded to meet customer demand for fragrance-free skincare options.
Breakout wise, the Skin Clear line is still rich is pore clarifying salicylic acid , but has had a makeover packaging wise to make it look more slick, delivering bacteria minimising options that will never cost you more than £3.
There’s swishy new haircare
In line with the launch of Boots Expert Skincare , Expert Haircare is here to troubleshoot common hair issues on a budget- the new range offers up shampoos, conditioners and targeted aloe vera and ceramide based scalp treatments to cater for delicate skin and hair, reduce dandruff, clear hair and scalp of build-up and boost body for thinning hair. It’s priced between £3.99-£4.49, so you can afford to lather up whenever you like.
Hair styling options give better zhush
From added argan oil for shine in hairsprays, humidity shields in mousse and more potent conditioners in the Fresh range, the main aim with own-brand haircare was to boost performance while protecting hair and wallet. The Anti-Dandruff range has been deemed more effective from the first wash by testers, while the reformulated dry shampoos are available in a new selection of fragrances for fresher hair, shower or no shower.
Bodycare has been bettered across the board
Everything from deodorants to hair removal products have been improved and enhanced- anti-perspirants now supposedly protect against damp patches and body odour for longer, while Zingy wake-up shower gels and hand soaps are available in new fragrances and with sleeker packaging.
The bottom line
Generally you’ll notice that everything looks a lot more modern, and to identify the own-brand options, look for the ‘made, tested, loved by Boots logo’. The pricing should give it away too- the likes of shower staples that come in between 75p-£1.99 is a tough feat to beat in the cosmetics aisles these days. Despite the fact that many Boots own-brand products have been made in the same factory since the 1900s, they’re stepping up the plate where making effective, inclusive beauty for the masses is concerned. Plus, in theory you should be left with a bit more to spend on traditionally more expensive skincare ingredients such as retinol at the end of the month…
