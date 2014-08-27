Why braids are big news this season

Present on autumnal catwalks, the red carpet during winter’s award season and sandy beaches throughout the summer, plaits have weaved their way into becoming one of the most perennial hair trends around. Usually associated with the warmer seasons, they’ve undergone a revamp that has left them as a chic go-to, no matter what look you’re trying to achieve. From slouchy denim and trainers to an embroidered evening gown and heels, the plait can be easily adjusted to complement your style, and you can expect to see it firmly present throughout the chilly seasons. Cementing their status as an all-year round ‘do, London Fashion Week’s A/W’14 shows saw braids in abundance and in many guises. From milkmaid braids and cornrows to fishtails and French, hair stylists showcased an array of styles and proved that the possibilities are truly limitless. Explaining the different ways braids can be worn, Ben Cooke , celebrity stylist and co-founder of Lockonego salon, says, “They can be simple or more creative, if you know how. They can be worn with the hair up or down, they can be one big plait or lots of little ones and you can use the tiniest amount of plaits just to add a little something to your everyday style.

“They can really change and add to your overall look and can suit any style and any age group. You can go for a simple side plait for every day, a halo braid for glamorous occasions or some dishevelled plaits for a rock chic look, which looks great for festivals or concerts. They make an outfit, they create a look and they can be as creative as you want them to be.” One show that paved the way for plaits this autumn is Temperley London. Their catwalk was graced by loose and wavy plaits that tumbled down each of the models’ left shoulders. Their effortless bohemian vibe made them extremely appealing and can be easily translated into an everyday look, come rain or shine. We also saw a lot of love for edgy cornrows at Alexander McQueen, knotted plaits at Simone Rocha and more wearable options in the form of plaited pigtails at Marc by Marc Jacobs and feminine braided buns at Dolce & Gabbana.