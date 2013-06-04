Win one of 20 John Frieda Sheer Blonde Everlasting Blonde Shampoo & Conditioner sets

We've long loved John Frieda's Sheer Blonde collection for its reviving formula that keeps our bombshell locks looking their best - and now they've impressed us yet again.

The new Everlasting Blonde collection includes a shampoo and conditioner (RRP £5.89 each) that promise to keep your colour looking as fresh as when you left the salon for up to twelve weeks (based on just three washes a week), making that trip to the hairdressers all the more worth it.



The colour preserving formula contains safflower oil and bergamot extract to keep coloured hair bright and smooth for even longer - and by the time your blonde starts to fade, it'll be time for a top up. What's not to love

Luckily for you, we have 20 sets of the John Frieda Sheer Blonde Everlasting Blonde Shampoo and Conditioner to give away - and all you have to do to win is comment below and tell us whose hair you would most like to have.



Would it be Carey Mulligan's cute crop or Jennifer Aniston's permanently red-carpet ready locks?

The first 20 people to comment with their answer will win a set of the new products - so hurry!