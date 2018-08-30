1 / 11

Your 10 most-bought beauty and fashion products in August

August - it was full of sun, holidays and balmy evenings, a sequence of events that your purchases this month would have suitably equipped you for. Ranging from summer workout staples to a limited edition beauty box and highlighting palette from the likes of Nike, Caroline Hirons and Charlotte Tilbury, it’s one of our most varied and interesting editions yet and provides ample shopping inspiration to see you through the following months too.