Your 10 most-bought beauty and fashion products in August
August - it was full of sun, holidays and balmy evenings, a sequence of events that your purchases this month would have suitably equipped you for. Ranging from summer workout staples to a limited edition beauty box and highlighting palette from the likes of Nike, Caroline Hirons and Charlotte Tilbury, it’s one of our most varied and interesting editions yet and provides ample shopping inspiration to see you through the following months too.
Clean Decoded By Space NK X Caroline Hirons, £95
Think of this limited edition box from Space NK and skincare expert Caroline Hirons as a greatest hits compilation of ‘clean beauty’ essentials. As well as providing welcome clarification on the subject, it also contains over £200 worth of product from brands such as Hourglass, Ren, Tata Harper and more, to provide a sizeable saving too.
Dr Roebuck's True Blue Ultimate Hydrating Serum, £46
Talking of clean beauty, this hydrating serum from Aussie brand Dr Roebuck’s also proved a winner with you. Containing hyaluronic acid along with aloe vera and coenzyme Q10, it leaves skin more radiant, plumper and smoother.
NYX Lid Lingerie Shadow Palette, £9
For makeup that’s big on impact but that doesn’t put too much of a strain on the ol’ purse strings, we’d recommend heading to NYX. We’re big fans of the brand’s eyeshadow palettes and are currently loving these creamy matte neutrals due to their impressive colour payoff and ability to suit a wide range of different skin tones and budgets.
M&S Colour Block Fedora Hat, £15
Sunscreen aside, a hat is the best way to protect skin and hair from the effects of harmful UV rays. This fedora is currently helping us do it in style thanks to its bright pop of colour - no doubt it’ll become a holiday staple of yours in no time too.
KEVIN MURPHY Young.Again, £30
If your hair’s suffering from the effects of too much heat and environmental wear and tear, this super lightweight leave-in conditioner is for you. Enriched with brittleness-fighting goodies such as safflower seed oil and burdock root oil, it also provides heat protection of up to 200°F/93°C, to boost hair’s shine and defences.
J.One Black Jelly Pack, £30.50
Jelly moisturisers are currently making their mark in the beauty industry and this overnight version is leading the charge. A souped up alternative of the original Korean bestseller, its inclusion of decongesting black cumin seed , antioxidants, hyaluronic acid and peptides makes for an intensive treat that’s great used as either a serum or a mask.
Nike Dri-FIT Academy Women's Football Shorts, £16.95
Working out in the heat can take its toll. However, with these gym shorts in your wardrobe, you’ll be able to run that little bit further. Stretchy and sweat-wicking, you won’t want to take them off.
OUAI Air Dry Foam, £24
Mousse is definitely on the comeback as demonstrated by this innovative foam. Designed to take your air dry to the next level, it helps enhance your natural hair texture and adds definition, to give your heat-free efforts a helping hand.
The Body Shop Ginger Anti-Dandruff Shampoo, £6.50 for 250ml
Not only is one of these sold every four seconds, but it carries over 1300 five star reviews on The Body Shop website - it might just be the most popular anti-dandruff shampoo on Earth. Leaving scalps cool, calm and collected, it’s one of those rare finds that actually delivers and won’t break the bank either.
Charlotte Tilbury Bar of Gold Palette, £49
Akin to a piece of makeup jewellery, this new highlighting palette from Charlotte Tilbury gives skin the most luxurious of lifts. Containing gold, rose gold and bronze shades, it’s an assortment of precious metals of the most valuable.
