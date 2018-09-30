Your 10 most-bought beauty products in September
Every month, we feature the products that have caught your eye the most on Get The Gloss – so much so that you’ve spent your hard-earned cash on them. In September, many of you bought the grown-up equivalent of a new pencil case – a makeup bag – and you're filling it with Clinique’s Naturally Glossy Mascara and a high street foundation that punches way above its price tag. You’ve also invested in ghd's new hair tool and some high-performing skin-saviours.
Scroll through to discover your Get The Gloss Readers’ Edit for September 2018.
Dr Sebagh Deep Exfoliating Mask, £59 for 50ml
Elle Macpherson wrote recently in her regular monthly column on Get The Gloss about how she’d transformed her sun-damaged skin. She also revealed the glow-getting products she turns to at this time of year. She’s long been a fan of Dr Sebagh (she loves his Gradual Self-Tanning Drops, £35 which have added HEV light protection against screen use) and recommends this Deep Exfoliating Mask as an “efficient yet gentle” deep clean. It seems you loved this lactic acid powerhouse too. Leave on for five to ten minutes to reveal gently buffed skin.
Ghd platinum+ straightener, £175
When ghd announced this world first – a straightener that uses predictive technology to adapt to the thickness of your hair and your styling habits, we were there. Five years in the making, it boasts the ability to deliver 70 per cent healthier hair as well as halving styling time and bringing 20 per cent more shine to your locks. Plus as far as design goes, it looks as sleek as you do.
Revolution Conceal & Define Full Coverage Foundation, £9
Possibly our favourite budget launch of the past few weeks, this foundation scores well on shade range and price and received a lot of love on social, when it was teased back in August to Revolution’s 1.3 million Instagram community. It got 1,500 comments in only 15 minutes. It follows on from the brand’s £4 Conceal & Define Concealer which launched back in January 2018 and is bought at a rate of one every five seconds. We love the fact that this foundation is easy to blend and buildable, with its doe-foot applicator – big on control and quality, low on waste and price.
Charlotte Tilbury 3rd Edition Makeup Bag, £32
What better place to stash your favourite Tilbury goodies (have you seen the latest palettes by the way?) and declare your allegiance to the queen of glow than this cheeky canvas bag? Crafted in Charlotte’s signature colours, this burgundy purse is anything but understated, embellished with golden lip prints of some of the most iconic women in fashion. Cuteness points for the mini lipstick lucky charm on the zip pull.
Clinique Naturally Glossy Mascara, £19.50
This clump-free mascara gives lashes that amped up natural look. And if you spend £50 on Clinique at Feelunique until 24th October 2018, they are throwing in a bag of six Clinique must-haves and best-sellers for free. What are you waiting for?
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Dermo-Cleanser, £12.50 for 200ml
This French Pharmacy brand features time and again as a favourite among those of us on the GTG team who suffer from sensitive skin conditions. This soap-free and fragrance-free cleanser is a great staple for anyone, especially those with dry skin. It does a thorough job of removing impurities and makeup while leaving your skin feeling soft and supple.
Hair by Sam McKnight Lazy Girl Dry Shampoo, £19 for 200ml
It’s been called a styling spray in its own right and we love the way this fine powder mist adds just that extra bit of lift and hold to lank roots. But most of all, it speaks our language; yes we all overshoot the alarm more often than we’d like and don’t have time for the full wash and blow dry shenanigans. Or we’ve simply got better/more pressing things to do. If that makes us a Lazy Girl, then sign us up.
It seems you’re with us on this, as this was one of your most-bought products this month. And did we mention that the light botanical scent was designed by perfumer Lyn Harris? So much more than a hair rescue remedy.
Mavala Cuticle Oil, £13.65 for 10ml
Taking care if your cuticles is the secret to long, strong nails. If you think of cuticle oil as nail fertilizer, it no longer becomes an optional extra but an everyday essential. It is best applied at night so that the nourishing blend of sunflower, olive and sweet almond oils in this product has a chance to sink in and work its magic while you’re not washing your hands.
Sunday Riley Saturn Sulfur Acne Treatment Mask, £50
Sulfur is a natural ingredient, that eliminates bacteria and so it’s no surprise that it’s being heralded as a saviour for those with breakouts or acne-prone skin. It’s used both topically on spots as well as to prevent future breakouts. To read more about it check out our feature on sulfur (as they say in the US) or ‘sulphur’, as we call it.
Sunday Riley’s 10 per cent sulfur mask is vegan and cruelty-free. If you have the odd spot just dab it on, or apply to the whole face for 20 to 30 minutes.
Trilogy 100% Natural Certified Organic Rosehip Oil, £19.50 for 20ml
This certified organic nourishing oil is said to be a favourite of the Duchess of Cambridge and has legions of fans around the world. It’s a true multi-tasker, with essential fatty acids for skin suppleness, hydration and repair. Three drops a day are recommended for the face. Plus, it’s well known as a treatment for scars and stretch marks. You’ll find it in every beauty editor’s bathroom.
