1 / 11

Your 10 most-bought beauty products in September

Every month, we feature the products that have caught your eye the most on Get The Gloss – so much so that you’ve spent your hard-earned cash on them. In September, many of you bought the grown-up equivalent of a new pencil case – a makeup bag – and you're filling it with Clinique’s Naturally Glossy Mascara and a high street foundation that punches way above its price tag. You’ve also invested in ghd's new hair tool and some high-performing skin-saviours.

Scroll through to discover your Get The Gloss Readers’ Edit for September 2018.