5 steps to dewy and glowing skin

When you think of Crabtree and Evelyn floral scents and comforting hand creams probably spring to mind, but after a major rebrand they need to be back on your radar if glowing skin is on your wish list. The new collections not only deliver dewy skin and hair but have been curated by a round-the-world exploration team, charged with sourcing powerful natural ingredients. They have delved into local traditions for the rest of us to experience without having to leave our bathrooms. Lesser-known ingredients (seaberry seed oil, to name one) are wild-harvested to create truly original products with a sense of adventure. Nowhere is this more apparent than in the Gardeners Collection which harnesses the nourishing powers of sprawling forests by turning foraged ingredients such as birch leaf and maple syrup into gender-neutral masks, face creams and cleansing oils, while their innovative 'syrups' collection nourishes you from the inside out with soothing skincare, hair masks and indulgent bath goodies as well as edible treats (yes, edible!) in the form of The Fresh Harvest Syrup , made in Vermont with warming ginger to get you in the mood for autumn – it can be added to coffee, glazed onto pastries or drizzled in granola. For rose-lovers, the Evelyn Rose collection is infused with elegantly scented rose water for a delicate range of spritzes, lip scrubs and foam cleansers. One thing that all of the products have in common is the ability to deliver a dewy, glowing quality to your skin and hair. You may not have thought of turning to Crabtree & Evelyn to get your glow on, but follow our five-step guide and that glossy, syrupy glow, inspired by some of the best natural ingredients in the world is yours. Step 1: Sweet Sap Hair Mask, £32 for 200ml



While relaxing in the bath of an evening, treat parched locks to this mask, to revitalise dryness and intensely condition even the most coarse of hair types. Birch leaf extract treats the hair from root to tip, locking in moisture while maple syrup and agave lavish the hair with hydration without weighing it down. It has a warm, spicy scent making it an autumn must-have. As with most masks, apply to wet hair post-shampoo, focusing on the ends. Luxuriate for five minutes and rinse off. Use weekly for a relaxing hair ritual. Step 2: Falling Stars Body and Hair Overnight Oil, £27 for 100ml



After stepping out of your bath apply this oil for a full-body glow which will last until morning. Not just a dreamy name, the Falling Stars oil combines passionfruit, vitamin E and sunflower to create a heavenly scented, relaxing oil to be lovingly applied at bedtime to soothe the mind and body for sleep. Step 3: Cultivated Cleansing Oil, £21.50 for 125ml



We all know that glowing glorious skin starts with your cleanser and this potent blend of seed oils (antioxidant chia and moringa, namely) removes makeup and impurities without leaving a greasy feel behind. Neem seed oil comes into the mix too to moisturise skin leaving it clean and supple. This can be used alone or as part of a dual cleansing routine to make face-washing something to look forward to; add a small amount to your hands, add warm water, rub hands together to emulsify the oils to milk, then gently rub on face. Step 4: Fruit Smoothie Face Cream, £25 for 50g



Next up it's time for a moisturiser; if you’re looking for a lightweight, easily absorbed cream that isn't left all over your pillow, look no further. Acai berry hydrates nourishes and protects the skin, while mango butter boosts collagen production and blackberry extract increases smoothness and suppleness. Lastly, goji berry improves the tone of skin and boosts radiance. A powerful concoction if ever we heard one!

To really supercharge your moisturiser, add in the Sunbeam Glow Drops , £32 for 15ml. This liquid highlighter/skincare hybrid delivers glow and hydration in one swoop. The ingredients list reads like a Who’s Who in hydration, with shea butter, snow mushroom and seaberry seed oil to improve elasticity and leave skin looking dewy and feeling moisturised from within. You can either apply this directly to your face for a natural glow or add it to your moistures for an extra dose of luminosity. Step 5: Sweet Dreams Overnight Mask, £40 for 100g

