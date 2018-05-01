The beauty products and fitnesswear you bought most of in April
Erratic weather, the Marathon, Royal baby mania and the shift to British Summer Time - the factors that appear to have influenced the contents of your shopping carts the most in April. Your top picks were seriously varied - highlights included a regal lipstick, stress-relieving eye mask and tummy-tucking swim and workout wear - all of which have become firm favourites of ours too.
Here’s your top 10.
Charlotte Tilbury K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in 'The Duchess', £24
If you’re looking for a new season lip colour switch-up, this ‘tea-rose-with-attitude’ inspired by the Duchess of Cambridge could be your perfect match. Proving a hit with our Editor Victoria Woodhall, (read her full review here) , it lifts any skin tone while its light-diffusing pigments and blend of waxes leave lips looking fuller too.
Spacemasks Self-Heating Eye Mask, £3.50 each
These self-heating masks could drastically cut the time it takes you to drift off - particularly handy if stress levels are wreaking havoc with your sleep at the moment. Containing just two ingredients, iron powder and essence of jasmine, simply slip one on before bed to soothe tension away from screen-sapped eyes and a heavy head.
ASOS 4505 Training 7/8 Legging With Breathable Mesh, £20
These tummy-controlling leggings proved a huge success with you - and it’s easy to see why. High-waisted to help you feel held in and equipped with breathable mesh panels on the knees to aid greater range of movement during a sweaty rowing session or yoga class, they offer the perfect balance of stretch and support.
IGK Hair Swipe Up No Frizz Smoothing Hair Wipes, £16
Makeup and skincare sheets have already made their mark and now hair care sheets look to follow suit courtesy of these handy anti-frizz papers . Formulated with avocado and camellia oil to leave hair smooth and gently fragranced post-workout or commute, they make for a lightweight alternative to a bottle of hair oil if short on space in your gym or handbag.
Nike Running Air Zoom Strike Trainers In Grey, £70
If this year’s Marathon’s inspired you to perhaps enter next year’s, these trainers make for a great choice for bringing your running skills up to speed. Complete with lightweight mesh fabric and a cushioned heel, they keep feet cool and comfortable and with a welcome spring in their step.
St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Face Mist, £22
This innovative vegan-friendly tanning water made a serious splash at GTG HQ - and for just reason. With a tropical scent that’ll instantly transport you to sunnier climes, it provides a rinse-free medium degree of bronzing and layers weightlessly, to make a professional-looking ‘faux glow’ easier to achieve than ever.
M&S Secret Slimming™ Colour Block Padded Swimsuit, £25
With clever seaming and a flattering colour block pattern, this stretchy and stylish one-piece is a great choice for helping create a smoother silhouette come pool or beach this summer. Non-wired and super comfortable, it’s a suitcase staple.
The Ordinary Vitamin C Suspension 23% + HA Spheres 2%, £4.90
A vitamin C serum - it’s the product that delivers when it comes to achieving a brighter, more even and better protected complexion. And this budget-friendly pick proves you needn’t have to shell out big bucks to incorporate one into your regime. Containing a water-free suspension of the antioxidant for extra stability, it also features hyaluronic acid and squalane for an added dose of hydration too.
Urban Decay Backtalk Palette, £39.50
Covering both eyes and cheekbones comprehensively, this double-sided palette from Urban Decay is the stuff of hand luggage dreams. Containing eight rosey eyeshadow shades, four complementary blushers and highlighters and a huge mirror, it’s a treat for the eyes in more ways than one.
REN Clean Skincare AHA Smart Renewal Body Serum, £35
This fast-absorbing body cream provides a clever dose of chemical exfoliation to your daily body care regime. Containing lactic acid to slough off dead skin cells, xylitol to prevent water loss and calming probiotics, it leaves limbs smooth and silky soft.
