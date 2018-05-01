The beauty products and fitnesswear you bought most of in April

9 / 11

The Ordinary Vitamin C Suspension 23% + HA Spheres 2%, £4.90

A vitamin C serum - it’s the product that delivers when it comes to achieving a brighter, more even and better protected complexion. And this budget-friendly pick proves you needn’t have to shell out big bucks to incorporate one into your regime. Containing a water-free suspension of the antioxidant for extra stability, it also features hyaluronic acid and squalane for an added dose of hydration too.

Buy online