Your most popular products: this is what you bought most of in March

Anna Hunter 30 March 2018
From a fresh Glossier launch to even fresher bouquets, these are the new beauty hits and old favourites that went down a storm with GTG readers. Read on for the top 10

March can be a bit of a ‘meh’ month, all things considered. From wildly unpredictable weather to lingering dark night pre clocks going forward, it’s the bridge between winter and spring, and sometimes you’ve just got to shop your way through it. At least, that’s what you lot have been doing. Here’s what you’ve been adding to your basket this March- namely more makeup than in previous months, and we have a feeling that Mother’s Day triggered a trip to the online florist…

The highlighter

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Powder, £40, has been lighting up your lives/ cheekbones. Sarah Vine has ditched her foundation  on account of it being so beamingly brilliant, and the subtly differing shades ensure that there’s a pearly complexion enhancer for everyone. A solid, sophisticated future classic if we ever came across one. Great taste guys.

The bouquet

Not beauty, but you’ll agree that Bloom & Wild’s offering is indeed spectacularly beautiful. The Rosie Letterbox Flowers, £28, were your floral favourites- apparently they conjure up summer afternoons, which seems apt for the arctic March we’ve just endured. The fact that they’re delivered not only to your door, but through your door, makes them all the more appealing.

The barely there eyeshadow

Glossier Lidstar, £15, was first worn by Beyoncé at the Grammys , then subtly shimmied down the Oscars red carpet before it made its way onto your eyes. See-through, ethereal and crease-proof, if you prefer a veil of colour rather than full on face paint, it’ll be just your thing. This month, it clearly was.

The gadget

You’re a hygienic bunch: Philips Sonicare AirFloss Pink HX8222/02 Rechargeable Power Flosser, £65 (quite the mouthful) has proved most popular. Who knew flossing got the people going? This space-acey plaque buster blasts water or mouthwash between teeth and along gums, apparently removing a whopping 99 per cent more bacteria and crud (technical term) from between teeth than manual brushing alone. It’s sleek, cleans your mouth in just 30 seconds and lasts two weeks on a single charge, plus we reckon that the millennial pink touch transforms it into a nigh-on glamorous bathroom item.

The nude lipstick

Like the blusher that precedes it, Nars Orgasm Lipstick, £22, looks set to achieve cult status, at least if your shopping habits are anything to go by. You’ve been snapping up this gold-flecked rose bullet since it launched, possibly because it’s flattering on a wide range of skintones and makes lips look instantly fuller.

The eyeliner/shadow hybrid

Charlotte Tilbury Colour Chameleon, £19, is possibly as easy as eye makeup, nay, all makeup, gets. With a jewel-like glimmer and a shade to enhance every eye colour, the shadow pencil can be used all over the lid, for smokey definition or simply as a liner. It’s also oil-free, so  an ideal eyeliner if you’re wearing lash extension s.

The rock ‘n roll liquid eyeliner

From a smudgy liner to a razor sharp one, Nudestix Rock N’ Roller Easy Eyeliner Ink, £20, is a rollerball liquid liner that makes wonky wings a thing of the past- simply trace the applicator across your top lid for a thin and precise tightline or take it wider for a more feline flick. It’s bit like stabilisers for liner if freewheeling it freaks you out. It’s waterproof, and once it’s set it stays put. Possibly the tidiest way to wear liner.

The glossy mane maker

Cleansing oils  of the facial variety have taken off in a big way over the past few years, and it seems that shampoos are on the same oily trajectory . Pureology Precious Oil Shampoo, £13.20 for 250ml, is your replenishing hair wash of choice- with coconut and sunflower seed oil for reparative nourishment, and a silicone and sulfate-free formula, it enhances colour and shine while helping to smooth over rough ends.

The cuticle cure

Well, you’ve really been oiling up this month. Mavala Cuticle Oil, £13.65, has been doing the rounds for years, and for good reason- it helps to moisturise and protect nails and cuticles without giving you greasy mitts. Massage into cuticles at your desk or at the end of the day to soften rough skin and condition the nail bed. A particular must if you’re a gel nail addict .

The Kardashi-serum

The Kardashians may be swimming in cash, but Kim for one isn’t averse to functional budget skincare . Her retinol of choice is the basic but brilliant The Ordinary Granactive Retinoid 2% Emulsion, £8, and the potent fine line fighter and skin texture smoother has gone down with you too. Just go easy if you’re a beginner- the high retinol concentration could cause redness, flaking and irritation initially. Keep application to a few nights a week at first.

The latest beauty launches we love for spring 2018

