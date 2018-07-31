Your 10 most-bought beauty and wellbeing products in July

2 / 11

Slip Silk Eye Mask, £45

We’ll start with the essentials: getting some half decent shuteye when your bedroom is hotter than a Greek island, thus windows are thrown open and instead of a Santorini sunset you’ve got a street light glaring at you all night. This happens to be my city living situation, which is why Slip is such a saviour- you can barely feel it yet it stays put and blocks light out completely, increasing your chances of dropping off. You won’t wake up with weird pillow creases either, and unlike cotton eye masks, there’s zero absorption of precious eye creams and serums.

Buy online