These are your top 10 health and beauty buys to kick off 2019

The sleek, understated maroon tube belies this lash building mascara’s true powers - the slender wand catches every lash while the thickening formula gives lashes guts all day long without flaking or smudging (it’s water resistant). As promised it creates a beautiful bend in lashes too. A classic for a reason. Buy it now Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Look, £107

Charlotte’s Pillow Talk lipstick has probably been worn on more red carpets than almost any other makeup and is a consistent sellout, and now the Pillow Talk eye palette and blusher have finally been added to the permanent range after much clamouring from fans following limited edition releases. Why all the fuss? The dusty pink tone looks awesome on a wide variety of skin tones and lights up your face without looking too try hard. The complete look includes all the faves - the original lipstick and lip liner plus the four plan eye palette and blusher with accompanying highlighter. In Charlotte words, “gorgeous darlings!”. Buy it now Surratt Lid Lacquer in Hadaka, £34

From one makeup artist staple to another, Sam Chapman of Pixiwoo lists this Japanese eye gloss as one of her top six beauty products ever, and you seem inclined to agree. It creates a dewy glaze that can either been worn sheer or built up to create a more bold eye makeup look. Buy it now Niod Photography Fluid, Opacity 12%, £20 for 30ml

A pre-makeup glow giver, this “filter” serum both reflects and refracts light to create the appearance of an even skin tone while blurring nano spheres help to reduce the appearance of pores and an in-built colour corrector brings down redness and sallowness . It may as well be wearing a cape. Buy it now Olaplex No 5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner, £24 for 250ml

Reparative Olaplex changed the in-salon colouring process for the better when it launched in the UK in 2015, minimising damage during bleaching in particular. It was only a matter of time before the makers moved onto staple home haircare, with a new shampoo and conditioner having just landed. Our platinum blonde account executive Alex rates both for transforming colour-worn lengths and ends to silk and boosting shine, and the conditioner in particular is a hydrating must-have if you’ve overdone the heat styling. Buy it now Lyma Monthly Starter Kit, £199

This is as luxe as health supplements get - from the hammered rose gold container to the seven patented ingredients it delivers, it’s the crème de la crème of vitamin pills. Designed to supply nutrients that are most commonly missing from our daily diet, it has four times the absorption levels compared to your average on the shelf supplement and was created in partnership with some of the world’s leading nutritional scientists. It brings an optimal amount of vitamins D3 and K2 to the table among other evidence based ingredients and promises everything from reduced fatigue to stronger hair and nails. Lofty claims and it costs a LOT but it’s got no less than 197 clinical trials to support its findings. One for those that like their multivitamin to be both futuristic in formula and fancy to look at. Buy it now H30 Night Repair, £30 for 30 capsules

You can tell it’s January - wellbeing is at the top of your shopping list with this skin health supplement taking prime position. Rich in moisture boosting hyaluronic acid potent antioxidant astaxanthin , it helps to protect cells from free-radical damage with back up from vitamins A, B, C, D and E. Buy it now Net-a-Porter Clean Beauty Kit, £120

The meaning of ‘clean’ is somewhat ambiguous and signifies different things to different people (organic, vegan etc), but as Net-a-Porter beauty director Newby Hands told us, this edit “takes a natural, clean, botanical or organic approach to beauty. It’s what I like to call ‘considered beauty’, as companies consciously choose what ingredients they use and, often more importantly, those that they leave out.” Not only are the products within created with these values in mind, but the 16 strong edit includes 13 full-sized bestsellers from the likes of Susanne Kaufmann and Bamford with savings of up to 80 per cent. Get it before it’s gone. Buy it now The 8-Week Blood Sugar Diet, from £5.78