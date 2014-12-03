Zoella’s ‘Girl Online’ becomes the fastest selling book of 2014

To suggest Zoe Sugg has had a busy year is certainly an understatement. The YouTube blogger known to teenagers around the world as Zoella has created a beauty brand, won a Radio 1 Teen Award (for the second year running) and joined Sir Bob Geldof to sing with Band Aid 30. Plus, there was the small matter of reaching nine million followers on her YouTube channel !

If the first week sales are anything to go by, Zoella’s debut novel Girl Online will bag the coveted Christmas number one spot in the book charts. Published by Penguin Random House, Zoella made history even before the book was released when she reached number three on the Amazon Bestseller chart based purely on pre-sales. The book on every teenage girl’s Christmas list (if they can wait ‘till then) has sold more copies in its first week than both J K Rowling and Dan Brown’s first books.

On hearing the news Zoella commented: “It’s such an amazing feeling. I’m so grateful to everyone who has bought a copy of Girl Online. I love that so many of my viewers are enjoying the book! This year has been so exciting and this for sure is the icing on the cake.”

2015 does not look any quieter for Zoella, the sequel to Girl Online is set for release next summer...