Helen Mirren announced as new face of L'Oréal Paris

At 69, Helen Mirren still looks as beautiful as ever. A red carpet favourite known for her confidence, positive attitude, acting prowess and scene-stealing wit, the Oscar-winner has now taken on her most glamourous role yet as the newest brand ambassador for L’Oréal Paris.

An inspiration to women everywhere for showcasing how it is possible to age gracefully despite the bright spotlight and critical microscope of Hollywood, the ever-modest star said, “I am not gorgeous and I never was, but I was always ok-looking and I’m keen to stay that way.”

She added, “I have always loved the L’Oréal Paris brand, and I am truly delighted to become an ambassador and join such an impressive group of high-achievers. I hope I can inspire other women towards greater confidence by making the most of their natural good looks. We are all worth it!”

Appointed a Dame of The British Empire in 2003 and star of both stage and screen, Helen is also an active supporter of a wide range of charities including Kids Company, Age UK, Oxfam, Barnardo's and Refuge. Showing no signs of slowing down and embracing the process of getting older with her trademark grace, humour and charm, it's no wonder that she's repeatedly topped L’Oréal polls as the woman who most appealed to consumers.

She joins a star-studded list of L’Oréal Paris ambassadors including Jane Fonda, Hugh Laurie, Julianne Moore, Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé.

Image: Simon Emmett for L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Skincare.