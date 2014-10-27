Helen Mirren announced as new face of L'Oréal Paris

Ayesha Muttucumaru 27 October 2014
gtg-daily-gloss-helen-mirrin-listing

The Queen is back and ready to show us what ageing gracefully is all about

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

At 69, Helen Mirren still looks as beautiful as ever. A red carpet favourite known for her confidence, positive attitude, acting prowess and scene-stealing wit, the Oscar-winner has now taken on her most glamourous role yet as the newest brand ambassador for L’Oréal Paris.

An inspiration to women everywhere for showcasing how it is possible to age gracefully despite the bright spotlight and critical microscope of Hollywood, the ever-modest star said, “I am not gorgeous and I never was, but I was always ok-looking and I’m keen to stay that way.”

MORE GLOSS: Inspirational women on the advice they would give to their 20-year-old self

She added, “I have always loved the L’Oréal Paris brand, and I am truly delighted to become an ambassador and join such an impressive group of high-achievers. I hope I can inspire other women towards greater confidence by making the most of their natural good looks. We are all worth it!”

Appointed a Dame of The British Empire in 2003 and star of both stage and screen, Helen is also an active supporter of a wide range of charities including Kids Company, Age UK, Oxfam, Barnardo's and Refuge. Showing no signs of slowing down and embracing the process of getting older with her trademark grace, humour and charm, it's no wonder that she's repeatedly topped L’Oréal polls as the woman who most appealed to consumers.

She joins a star-studded list of L’Oréal Paris ambassadors including Jane Fonda, Hugh Laurie, Julianne Moore, Jennifer Lopez and Beyoncé.

Image: Simon Emmett for L’Oréal Paris Age Perfect Skincare.


You may also like

17 of the best face mists to suit every budget and skin type
The best budget supermarket beauty brands
Can't afford to get your colour done? Here's how to make your hair colour last longer at home
What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

French Connection sabrine checked fleece, was £80 now £35
Sanctuary Spa Petite Retreat Gift Set, £15
OPI x Barbie Welcome to Barbie Land, £14.90
Boots The Icons Fragrance Beauty Box, £30
Tatcha Camellia Gold Spun Lip Balm, £28
Pretty Little Thing plissé high waisted wide leg trousers, was £28 now £19.60

More Gloss

Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
Makeup
The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers
Beauty
20 Christmas gifts under £20 - find the perfect stocking fillers and Secret Santa presents
Beauty
Glossy Picks: new festive and party season beauty buys
Explore More