Hermes at home

Launching in stores nationwide today Hermes have expanded their horizons away from fashion and jewellery and well into the fragrance family.

“For us, home fragrance is a new territory of expression that’s very important,” said Catherine Fulconis, chief executive officer of Hermès Parfums. “It marks the evolution of our business toward what we call ‘art de vivre’ of perfume,”

To create the new home-fragrance collection, Hermès signed on Céline Ellena, daughter of their in-house perfumer Jean-Claude Ellena.“When someone is at home, they hear the small sounds of the house, the breathing of the house,” said Céline Ellena, calling it a “false silence” that allows someone to begin dreaming. “The home fragrances are the little dreams. It’s as if you listen to a sound with your nose. It’s a whisper - but olfactive. It is a fragrant sound. They are my dreams.”

Creating five different perfumes, each one is designed to evoke a different home feeling and environment. The scents include Des pas sur la neige (Footprints in the Snow), Temps de pluie (Wet Weather), Fenêtre ouverte (Open Window), Champ libre (Open Field) and À cheval! (On Horseback!).

The designs of the home fragrances were crafted by Guillaume Bardet who also set out to create objects that reflected the quiet sounds of home living. He used paper to create the shapes of the candle bowls, which were then made out of porcelain. Their interiors are colored in a mix of stylish and modern muted shades - that differ according to the scented candle they hold.

Hermes home fragrances are avilable from uk.hermes.com